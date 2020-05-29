Why Intent Matters in Automation, 2020 Research Report

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Why Intent Matters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite its importance, intent is often a little-understood buzzword. Well-structured intent is fundamental to simplifying automation, making its implementation easier, and reducing the future maintenance burden.



Intent means that we define what the customer wants or needs - improving the likelihood of satisfaction. In addition, intent can define the operator's internal business objectives - for example at the lowest cost that meets the customer's need - improving business performance. Technically, intent means defining a service or function declaratively rather than imperatively. A simpler way to view intent is define the desired outcome, rather than how to achieve it.



An example is define the capacity or latency required rather than define various image sizes or containerized apps to deploy. Essentially, you define the SLA, not how to achieve it. This implies that the orchestration logic has the ability to find and implement a solution to the SLA. The truth is, that we use intent today poorly. The producer believes it is more productive to think about well structured' vs poorly structured or good vs bad intent.



Good intent defines a functional objective and therefore allows for a high degree of solution flexibility, delivers loose coupling and minimizes ongoing maintenance. Bad intent, on the other hand, tightly-couples services to a specific implementation, or a set of possible implementations - limiting flexibility and requiring constant maintenance and re-integrations down in the bits and bytes. This ruins automation and leads to high cost and complexity.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction; Executive Summary What's at Stake? Intent Market Landscape Today - Bad Intent What Does Good Intent Look Like in Telco Operations? Operators' Deployments Today Supply Side Situation Today Summary & Recommendations Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtkq8n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

