Why People, Pets & Vets is THE place to work

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People, Pets and Vets (PPV) partners with veterinary practices to take on the backend burdens that go into running a business, leaving veterinarians time to focus on doing what they love most. Founded by Dr. Mike Murphy, PPV is a growing and innovative organization that helps pet hospitals and their people thrive.

Currently, PPV has 65+ hospitals in 8 states, spanning from the West to the South. True to their name, PPV is all about their people and the pets they serve. Developing team members is part of their DNA. With their continued growth, investing in developing employees to their greatest potential is a big priority.

Hayden Milligan, Director of HR says, "Providing a career path and resources to support our employee's growth is critical to attract and retain talent. PPV invests time and money into their employee's futures with initiatives like DVM Mentorship and an LVT Tuition Program. We are committed to transparency and creating a network of support."

PPV is big on culture. Each hospital has their own individual culture, but it starts with how the Service Center supports team members with a white glove approach, while infusing "fun" into everything. PPV also provides wellness resources in conjunction with their Employee Assistance Program. The EAP offers resources such as therapy, financial assistance and legal counseling. Team members also have access to strong health benefits packages, including a Benefits Call Center and an Ethics Hotline for employees to communicate with HR confidentially.

PPV knows that happy and growing team members are their biggest asset. They are devoted to continuously improving support for employees. Interested in becoming part of the PPV family? There are currently openings for veterinarians, veterinary assistants and more.

Contact Hayden Milligan, at [email protected] to learn more.

People, Pets and Vets, born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general and surgical services, while making a positive impact in their communities. PPV offers a compelling opportunity to veterinarians looking to sell their practice, as well as to associate veterinarians, to share in the Company's growth through retained ownership. By creating a network of passionate professionals that work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of treating people well, always doing what they say, and creating a relationship built on trust.

SOURCE People, Pets & Vets