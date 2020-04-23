Why Purpose-Driven Benefits Are Best to Cope with COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rallying around a sense of purpose may help individuals cope with the challenges of COVID-19. In fact, having a strong sense of purpose improves both physical and mental health, enhances overall quality of life, and is linked to a lower risk of death, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open .

eMindful , the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, has woven the power of purpose into the fabric of its solution to help organizations and their workforce through this challenging time. The organization introduced its Vibe TribesTM program earlier this year. Vibe Tribes builds connections virtually while bringing mindfulness to eM Life participants and the world around them.

"People do better mentally, physically, and emotionally when they connect with others during times of crisis," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "While social distancing prevents us from being together physically, Vibe Tribes builds connections virtually, allowing us to pay it forward and build social good while giving us a common sense of purpose from which we can all connect."

Through Vibe Tribes, participants celebrate their purpose by creating or joining a Vibe Tribe around a hope or intention for the world. Anyone with a shared vision can join that Vibe Tribe. Together, every minute of mindfulness practiced goes toward a cash and in-kind donation to more than a dozen charity partnerships, including Mental Health America, Veteran's Path, Books For Africa, Meals On Wheels People, and more.

This year, eMindful linked Vibe Tribes to its Annual One Percent Challenge. The One Percent Challenge encourages participants to practice mindfulness 14 minutes a day - or one percent of the day - for 30 days. Through the 30-day challenge, nearly 3,000 participants collectively logged 2,007,594 mindfulness minutes, which will positively impact 12 Vibe Tribes' charities with donations paying it forward to 143,400 lives.

"Research shows that purpose-driven benefits are beneficial for organizations," Pigatti said. "Offering a solution that instills a sense of purpose particularly during this challenging time helps to build connections that magnify results creating a healthier and more engaged workforce."

