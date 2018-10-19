Why Restaurants Fail? Optimizing All Types of Commercial Kitchens

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Hotel, a company based in Miami Lakes, South Florida, has come up with an excellent idea to support the local community of restaurants and hotels. Most restaurateurs, chefs, event planners, general managers and people in the hospitality industry are busy people. As a small business owner or operator of a restaurant, one might seldom find time to keep pace with the latest and hottest trends in the industry. This free community conference addresses many of these issues, thus benefiting the greater hospitality community in South Florida.

For the first time, for no fees and free entry, General Hotel is offering two days of free seminars for the hottest and most challenging topics facing the hospitality industry leaders. Those operating restaurants, hotels and commercial kitchens are invited to attend this two-day event. Anyone can register for these free seminars on http://GeneralShow2018.com for the event being held on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, and Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in General Hotel's 10,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Miami Lakes. "This is our 15th annual year doing this amazing hospitality event to support the hotels and restaurants and we are very proud to add the education seminar element for our hospitality community," said Donald Alloian, Vice president.

The free sessions include topics like: Optimizing Restaurant Sales, Improving Google Reviews, Refining Facebook and Social Media Advertising, Improving Profitability, Making More Money Off Mix Drinks and Wines, Modern Ways to Attract Customers, and Hire and Retain the Best Employees, among other topics.

Background on the Florida Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Florida is known for its booming hospitality and tourism industry. According to FloridaTrend.com, "Visitors generated $88 billion, or roughly 10 percent, of Florida's total gross domestic product (GDP)." It is also estimated that "a record 116.5 million visitors traveled to Florida in 2017, an increase of 3.6 percent" over 2016 (source: Visit Florida).

All these tourism statistics look very promising as a whole, but on the microlevel all hospitality businesses are working hard to keep up with trends in their industry and changes in online social media and advertising all while optimizing their business operations. General Hotel of Miami Lakes wanted to address these issues by hosting a multi-day training event in the form of a conference free to attendees. It is believed that training our hospitality leaders and managers will overall benefit the restaurant and hotel hospitality community through higher levels of services and higher profitability across the board, thus increasing potential tourism for the following years.

WHAT: HOTTEST HOSPITALITY SEMINARS

WHERE: General Hotel, 13900 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, Florida 33016

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 , 12 NOON – 5 PM and Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 10 AM – 3 PM

REGISTER FREE ONLINE for all or any of the sessions at http://GeneralShow2018.com or like General Hotel's Facebook page for more information at www.facebook.com/generalhotel.

Schedule for the General Hotel Two-Day Community Help Event and Conference

SUNDAY, OCT. 28, 2018

SESSION 1 - HOW TO GET RAVE REVIEWS ON GOOGLE?

Improving digital marketing and beating the competition on Google search results.

Speaker: Vicente Pimienta, Google Digital Coach, Google

SESSION 2 - THE PANACHE OF FOOD PRESENTATION

How to make dishes look Instagram-worthy.

Speaker: Dany Rindo, Anacapri Restaurants

SESSION 3 - MAGIC OF MIXOLOGY

Seven drinks that will always sell on any drinks menu.

Speaker: Natascha Patterer, Beverage Manager, La Centrale

SESSION 4 - THE ART OF WINE

Learn everything from selecting, serving and selling wines.

Speaker: Rocio Escuerdo, Certified Sommelier

MONDAY, OCT. 29, 2018

SESSION 1 - SOCIAL MEDIA IS EVERYTHING

Seven ways to drive customers to any restaurant using free social media tools.

Speaker: Janie Flores, Radio Show Host 880AM TheBiz, Bloomberg's Radio Station in Miami

SESSION 2 - FROM PEOPLE TO PROFITABILITY

Tips and tricks from a hotel general manager on how to increase profitability.

Keynote Speaker: Arjun Channa, General Manager, Hotel the Westin, Marriott Hospitality Group

KEYNOTE SPEAKER - ARJUN CHANNA

General Manager of The Westin Calgary

Global Hotelier with 11 countries experience

Director of the Calgary Hotel Association Board

Advisor on the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Hospitality

Member of Marriott's ALAC: America's Leadership Advisory Council

Graduate from Switzerland

Recently appointed in the leadership team at Marriott Hotels for inclusion and diversity.

SESSION 3 - YOU'RE FIRED!

A crash course in HR. Five tactics on how to lose the worst and keep the best employees.

Speaker: Nino Pernetti, Owner, Caffé Abbracci

