Why Should Businesses, Video Producers and Game Makers Care About Paying Music Royalties

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Think your business is immune from paying music royalties? It's not. If caught, you'll face lawsuits and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Last March, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers filed 15 copyright infringements against bars and restaurants. Games have even been yanked off shelves because they didn't pay the proper music royalties.

Music for Productions has competitive prices on its revised website for production music libraries of more than 300,000 tracks. It also offers custom scoring and music supervision services catered to businesses with small budgets. Music for Productions President Jean Anfossi Music for Productions Inc.

"It's not worth the gamble," said Music for Productions President Jean Anfossi, "These people could have saved a lot of headaches and money if they just paid a few dollars a day to legally use the music. This is where my company can be a big help."

The company is Canada's first on-line, full-service supplier of music for productions and is celebrating 15 years of business this month. It's quite an accomplishment since it's a small fish surviving in a pond filled with 500-pound sharks.

Anfossi is a veteran in the industry and knows the industry extremely well starting his career at Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Canada and then Morning Music.

"We had to adjust our prices to reflect the new reality created by the big companies that are undercutting us. The big companies aren't offering the same level of customer service we're offering to the specific needs of our customers. The large companies of the music licensing world out there can't compete with us on that level."

Anfossi has developed a reputation with his customers, Clients prefer dealing with his company because when they need music, he's reliable. If they have any question, they can always reach him and he returns messages the same day.

"The big companies always take a few days if they reply at all," said Anfossi.

Sunwing Canada contacted his company for their ad campaigns for song selection and to use their copyrights clearances services for their commercials. They came to his company about a month before production to negotiate the synch rights of a popular song from Prince.

"Unfortunately, it was impossible to negotiate a license with the estate within that timeframe. Sunwing's second choice was far too expensive. Their tagline was 'Let's Go' but I proposed to change it to 'Let Go' and suggested a more affordable song option from our own catalogue with the same title written by composers Pete Masiti and John Andrew Barrow," said Anfossi.

Music for Productions can also help businesses license a popular song and act as an Agent liaise between the rights holders of the recorded music. The company can handle all Synchronization, Master use, Publishing or Mechanical rights with publishers, record companies, agents and unions.

It has extremely competitive prices on its revised website for production music libraries and catalogue of more than 300,000 tracks. It also has custom scoring and music supervision services catered to businesses with small budgets.

His company is also staying competitive with more affordable content. The new revised website has great content from more than 65 labels with reduced monthly subscription or per single song pricing plans.

"Our reduced subscription prices start at $9 to $89 per month and are based on personal, non-profit, events and business use. Enterprises requiring additional services, can contact us for a same day quote. You can also take advantage of our 25 percent discount this month."

The company has been seeing an overwhelming demand for music related to the pandemic. It just released a new album on their Impulsion label called 'Pandemia'.

Some features on the revised Music for Productions website site include: pre-selected tracks in a playlist format, access to an interface to easily organize and email tracks, saved searches and downloads, and an easy to license process with shopping cart and credit card service. You will find production quality tracks in a variety of genres. The service has received many positive testimonials regarding selection and quality of production-ready tracks.

