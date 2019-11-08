Why strong relationships with community banks are key to success for nonprofits

In this video, NCB's President & CEO, Randy Anderson sits down with Brad Nierenberg, Founder of Chance for Life, Debby Taylor, President & CEO of Phoenix House MidAtlantic, and Scott Powell, CFO of SOME (So Others Might Eat), to discuss the importance of personalized partnerships with local community banks and their tips for maintaining strong relationships.

Nonprofits benefit from partnering with community banks for a variety of reasons – the most important being their mutual purpose, deep understanding and commitment to the communities in which they serve. Community banks provide financial support to nonprofits through charitable donations and volunteers, as well as offer expertise in cash management, investment strategies and other solutions to meet their unique banking needs.

The panelists discuss the importance of paying close attention to the leadership of a bank, their engagement on a local level, and their effort of endowment to their community. When a nonprofit can experience how a bank lives out its core values that can contribute in meaningful ways to their mission, experts say you have found the right banking partner!

NCB has been a dedicated member of the community for 130 years and understands firsthand the importance of strong community relationships. While nonprofit organizations work hard to provide valuable services and resources, NCB works hard to understand their unique needs, design and deliver on-target financial solutions to help maximize their impact.

