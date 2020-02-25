Why the Mavic Mini is the Best Drone for Most Users, DJI ARS Explains

ROME, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest addition to the DJI drone family is the Mavic Mini, an incredibly small, incredibly powerful drone.

DJI Mavic Mini sold by DJI Authorized Retail Store in Italy

Weighing only 249g, the Mavic Mini is almost as light as typical smartphones. This makes it incredibly portable and perfect to take along even on the most adventurous trips. However, being small does not mean being weak: the Mavic Mini packs an incredible amount of features in its tiny body! It packs nearly all of what is great about its older brothers, such as the Mavic 2 Pro or the Mavic Air, while being more accessible and fitting in the palm of a hand. It has a flight time of 30 minutes, it can shoot HD videos at a distance up to 4km in FCC and ideal conditions, it flaunts a mechanical 3-axis gimbal and a 12MP camera that can shoot 2.7K/30p and 1080/30p videos.

Despite its light body, it has proven to be extremely stable during flight, even on breezy days.

Its lightness and small size make the Mavic Mini ideal for beginners, but it offers expert pilots a lot of creative opportunities. It offers several flight modes, from Position (P), which helps beginners execute the basic flight maneuvers, the Sport (S) mode that provides a more extreme flight experience and the new CineSmooth (C) mode, in which the braking time is lengthened in order to obtain fluid cinematographic shots.

The Mavic Mini also supports QuickShots, so that shooting is as simple as tapping a screen, and taking selfies become even easier.

The Mavic Mini comes with the new DJI App FLY, a simplified and improved version of the DJI GO. It empowers users to shoot incredible photos and videos and then quickly edit them from their smartphones. The possibility to choose from pre-made templates or customizable ones gives everyone the chance to create content to share on social media and with friends and family.

The DJI Mavic Mini is easy to pilot and intuitive to learn, but with all its features, it can be daunting to start flying it. This is why DJI Store, official DJI dealer in Italy with retail stores in Rome (DJI Roma) and Milan (DJI Milano), has created a complete online course to learn everything about the Mavic Mini and become confident in flying it. The course is free for all AirWorks clients and can be purchased by others on the online learning platform DJI Educational.

DJI ARS also suggests getting the DJI Care Refresh for the Mavic Mini. It is valid for one year and covers accidental damage, tech support over the phone and up to two full replacements at an additional charge if accidental damage occurs to the airframe, gimbal, propellers or battery during normal use.

The saying goes that the best camera is the one you always have with you. The best drone is the one you can always carry with you!

