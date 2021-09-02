Why the Swarm Intelligence Market is Projected to have Substantial Growth in North America

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Drone swarm technology is growing its popularity in the military drones market due to its cost efficiency and high fire-power. Drone swarms are a large group of small drones that coordinate with each other to perform actions such as a survey of enemy territories, search and rescue missions, and attacks on hostile objects. Drone swarm technology involves the production of several small and cheap drones rather than one large expensive drone, therefore offering military drone manufacturers and end-users efficiency in terms of cost and time. With the use of advanced swarm technologies, military and armed forces can effectively carry out lethal drone strikes in multiple places at once. A report from IndustryARC said that swarm Intelligence is one of artificial intelligence technologies that is used in the operations where systematic algorithms have to be applied. Increasing usage of robots, automation and drones which need high performance and high efficiency is expected to drive the market. Increased adoption of drone swarms in defense is major factor that drives the market. The report projected that the global Swarm Intelligence Market is estimated to surpass $250 million mark by 2026, growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 38.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Active stocks in the markets this week include Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX).

IndustryARC added: "Rising demand for swarms in autonomous vehicles and various swarm intelligence such as ant colony optimization, particle swarm optimization as well as artificial fish optimization for parcel delivery through drones, increasing adoption of the technology for solving big data problems are some of the factors for growth of market. The movement of goods and logistics along different routes increases the operational costs for business, along with the travel time. This in turn stimulates the need for analytical models that can be solved through the Swarm model which in turn drives the demand for the market. These factors are set to boosts the market growth for Swarm Intelligence during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Swarm intelligence market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the Increasing usage of swarm intelligence for solving the location problems, rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military is expected to grow in the forecasted period. Increased operational cost, high travel times are the major reasons which drive swarm intelligence to resolve the issue which in turn improves the market growth."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UAV 'SWARM' DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT FROM SURVEY-AR - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce the sale of custom drones to Survey-AR to deliver a drone swarm test capability.

The project will assess an autonomous drone swarm system to optimize weather and air quality monitoring in atmospheric boundary layer environments with particular importance in urban and industrial areas. The project will further review market validation/value of identified segments as well as take advantage of critical feedback to further evolve drone swarming capabilities. Plymouth Rock Technologies will be supplying a fleet of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) which will autonomously operate together to form a 'swarm'.

"Drone swarms are, in every sense, transformational technology", stated Carl Cagliarini, Chief Strategy Officer of PRT. "They can substitute humans in dangerous or hostile environments, from the front line of a warzone, through to the detection of commercial gases. In sufficient numbers, they can collect information from multiple locations and directions, integrating it to form insights not otherwise possible. That information can inform decision makers who cannot enter the environment nor capture information from multiple angles and perspectives."

"We are delighted to be selected to undertake this task. Drone swarming capabilities have been used in theme park light shows, where the drone intelligence is limited to a simple LED light and a set manoeuvre. This effort differs greatly by the fact that this is a drone swarm collecting and compiling data through a series of sensors and utilizing AI to turn the data collected into actionable intelligence" stated Dana Wheeler, President & CEO of PRT. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently reported second-quarter 2021 net earnings of $737 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.61. EPS grew 19.7% on a 17.9% increase in net earnings, as company-wide operating margin expanded to 10.4%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Backlog of $89.2 billion was up 8% from the year-ago quarter. "The company performed impressively this quarter, delivering very strong cash flow, improved margins and significant Aerospace order activity," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Emerging from the pandemic, we remain focused on operating discipline and wise deployment of capital."

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.1 billion. Free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, was $943 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider recently announced that its Air Wolf Tactical Drone System completed a 100 percent successful flight at the recently approved Burns Flat, Oklahoma Range Facility. The Kratos Air Wolf Mission, which was the inaugural flight at the Burns Flat Range location, included multiple new payloads carried by the Air Wolf Drone, including a proprietary Kratos artificial intelligence/autonomy system, which has been developed by Kratos specifically for high performance, jet drone aircraft.

Air Wolf is one of several drones in Kratos' family of affordable, high-performance jet drones that are flying today, also including the attritable UTAP-22 Mako, XQ-58A Valkyrie, and the reusable X-61A Gremlins drone with the Gremlins Program Prime being with Kratos' strategic partner Dynetics. The newly approved Burns Flat Test Range and Facility is an important new strategic asset available to Kratos, enabling Kratos to accelerate its drone testing and demonstration, further increasing Kratos' ability to rapidly develop and demonstrate jet drones, supporting subsystems, and other tactical systems and aircraft. For competitive, security and other considerations, no additional information will be provided regarding the successful Air Wolf flight and mission.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, recently announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow® architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.

Ambarella announces the CV5S and CV52S edge AI vision SoC families for next-generation multi-imager and single-imager video security, smart city, smart building, smart retail and smart traffic AIoT camera applications.

The U.S. Special Operations Command has recently awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) a 5-year, $96 million IDIQ contract to procure WESCAM MX™-electro-optical, infrared and laser designator sensor suites and services. L3Harris' WESCAM MX-10D and WESCAM MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.

"We're honored that the U.S. Army has selected our next-generation electro-optics and infrared sensors to support their sensor modernization strategy and we look forward to providing the warfighter this capability that's ideally suited to their rotary-wing operations," said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "This is an important step in our long-term investment strategy to improve sensor technologies in support of our Army Aviation customers' mission success."

