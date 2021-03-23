Wi-Fi Market by Component, Density, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail, e-Commerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Wi-Fi market is projected to grow from USD 9,437 million in 2020 to reach USD 25,244 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.
The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need for robust network connectivity and adoption of Wi-Fi solutions in various verticals such as education, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, and IT and telecom.
Among component, hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and others. The others segment includes repeaters and relay. The integration of Wi-Fi with other devices has led to improved connectivity. Several verticals such as healthcare and life sciences and BFSI are highly dependent on wireless connectivity, and any kind of loss of connection may hamper their daily business operations.
Among Verticals, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Wi-Fi market is segmented into education, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, retail and e-Commerce, government, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. The healthcare and life sciences vertical uses Wi-Fi for the centralized management of data to increase the scalability and reliability of the services offered. In the healthcare and life sciences industry, cloud Wi-Fi services enable easy and secure access to the medical history and other critical information of patients from anywhere at any time.
The healthcare vertical covers PHI and critical patient data. The advancements in cloud technology also provide cost-efficient and reliable cloud Wi-Fi services to healthcare providers. Several healthcare organizations have adopted cloud-based technology as it allows real-time exchange of healthcare information between healthcare organizations and patients with agility and quality, and at reduced costs.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC countries are increasingly investing in Wi-Fi projects. The Wi-Fi market in APAC has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC. A rapidly growing customer base, due to the increasing prominence of SMEs, coupled with the reduction in TCO, is expected to drive the Wi-Fi market growth in APAC. APAC is witnessing an upsurge in the adoption of smart devices and internet, mandating the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia-Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to lead to the increased adoption of Wi-Fi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi market. Being a developing region, the major concern of small and medium enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region is the cost that they have to bear for the deployment of on-premises WLAN solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Market
4.2 North America Market, by Component and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Top Three Countries
4.4 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks
5.1.1.2 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World
5.1.1.3 Increasing Smartphone and Wireless Devices' Adoption Across the World
5.1.1.4 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations
5.1.1.5 Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Data Regulations and Guidelines
5.1.2.2 Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Governments' Initiatives for Smart City Projects
5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi
5.1.3.3 Continued Upgradations in Wi-Fi Standards
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments
5.1.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.1.4.3 Disruption in the Supply Chain of Smart Devices and Connectivity Hardware due to the Pandemic
5.2 Industry Trends
5.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.2 Ecosystem
5.2.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.2.4 Patent Analysis
5.2.5 Average Selling Price Trend
5.2.6 Wi-Fi Market: Technological Landscape
5.2.7 Regulations Landscape
5.2.8 Case Studies/Use Cases
5.2.8.1 Case Study 1: The University of Cambridge Used Aruba Wi-Fi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access
5.2.8.2 Case Study 2: Deployment of Telstra Air Public Wi-Fi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston
5.2.8.3 Case Study 3: Cisco Helped Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to Revolutionize the Way It Works and Builds a Set of Secure Base Infrastructures
5.2.8.4 Case Study 4: Southstar Drug Deployed Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience
5.2.8.5 Case Study 5: St. Jakob Park Used Huawei Wi-Fi 6 for High User Concurrency and Secure Connection
5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Wi-Fi Offerings
5.3.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
6 Wi-Fi Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers
6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.3 Access Points
6.2.4 WLAN Controllers
6.2.5 Wireless Hotspot Gateways
6.2.6 Other Hardware
6.3 Solution
6.3.1 Solution: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.4.3 Professional Services
6.4.3.1 Network Planning, Design, and Implementation
6.4.3.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance
6.4.3.3 Survey, Analysis, and Consulting
6.4.4 Managed Services
7 Wi-Fi Market, by Density
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi
7.2.1 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 High-Density Wi-Fi
7.3.1 High-Density Wi-Fi: Market Drivers
7.3.2 High-Density Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact
8 Wi-Fi Market, by Location Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor
8.2.1 Indoor: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Indoor: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Outdoor
8.3.1 Outdoor: Market Drivers
8.3.2 Outdoor: COVID-19 Impact
9 Wi-Fi Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Wi-Fi Market Drivers
9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
10 Wi-Fi Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Education
10.2.1 Education: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Wi-Fi Market Drivers
10.3.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Transportation and Logistics
10.4.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Retail and e-Commerce
10.5.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Retail and e-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Government
10.6.1 Government: Wi-Fi Market Drivers
10.6.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Hospitality
10.8.1 Hospitality: Wi-Fi Market Drivers
10.8.2 Hospitality: COVID-19 Impact
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Wi-Fi Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.3 North America: Regulatory Norms
11.2.4 United States
11.2.5 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
11.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
11.3.3 Europe: Regulatory Norms
11.3.4 United Kingdom
11.3.5 Germany
11.3.6 France
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers
11.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
11.4.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Norms
11.4.4 China
11.4.5 Japan
11.4.6 India
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
11.5.3 Middle East and Africa: Regulatory Norms
11.5.4 Middle East
11.5.5 Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
11.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
11.6.3 Latin America: Regulatory Landscape
11.6.4 Brazil
11.6.5 Mexico
11.6.6 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Key Market Developments
12.3.1 Product Launches
12.3.2 Deals
12.3.3 Others
12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.7.1 Star
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis
12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis
12.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.10.1 Progressive Companies
12.10.2 Responsive Companies
12.10.3 Dynamic Companies
12.10.4 Starting Blocks
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Companies
13.1.1 Cisco
13.1.2 Ericsson
13.1.3 Extreme Networks
13.1.4 Huawei
13.1.5 Juniper Networks
13.1.6 Panasonic
13.1.7 Fortinet
13.1.8 Aruba
13.1.9 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
13.1.10 D-Link
13.1.11 Broadcom
13.1.12 Airtel
13.1.13 Orange Business Services
13.1.14 Comcast Business
13.1.15 Vodafone
13.1.16 Telstra
13.1.17 Fujitsu
13.1.18 AT&T
13.2 Startup/SME Players
13.2.1 NETGEAR
13.2.1.1 Business Overview
13.2.1.2 Products Offered
13.2.1.3 Recent Developments
13.2.1.4 Response to COVID-19
13.2.2 LEVER Technology Group
13.2.3 Redway Networks
13.2.4 Ubiquiti Networks
13.2.5 iPass
13.2.6 Superloop
13.2.7 Cambium Networks
13.2.8 Casa Systems
13.2.9 Fon
14 Appendix
