Wi-Fi Market by Component, Density, Location Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wi-Fi Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), Density (High-density Wi-Fi and Enterprise-class Wi-Fi), Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Retail, e-Commerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi market is projected to grow from USD 9,437 million in 2020 to reach USD 25,244 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need for robust network connectivity and adoption of Wi-Fi solutions in various verticals such as education, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, and IT and telecom.

Among component, hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and others. The others segment includes repeaters and relay. The integration of Wi-Fi with other devices has led to improved connectivity. Several verticals such as healthcare and life sciences and BFSI are highly dependent on wireless connectivity, and any kind of loss of connection may hamper their daily business operations.

Among Verticals, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wi-Fi market is segmented into education, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, retail and e-Commerce, government, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. The healthcare and life sciences vertical uses Wi-Fi for the centralized management of data to increase the scalability and reliability of the services offered. In the healthcare and life sciences industry, cloud Wi-Fi services enable easy and secure access to the medical history and other critical information of patients from anywhere at any time.

The healthcare vertical covers PHI and critical patient data. The advancements in cloud technology also provide cost-efficient and reliable cloud Wi-Fi services to healthcare providers. Several healthcare organizations have adopted cloud-based technology as it allows real-time exchange of healthcare information between healthcare organizations and patients with agility and quality, and at reduced costs.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC countries are increasingly investing in Wi-Fi projects. The Wi-Fi market in APAC has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC. A rapidly growing customer base, due to the increasing prominence of SMEs, coupled with the reduction in TCO, is expected to drive the Wi-Fi market growth in APAC. APAC is witnessing an upsurge in the adoption of smart devices and internet, mandating the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia-Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to lead to the increased adoption of Wi-Fi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi market. Being a developing region, the major concern of small and medium enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region is the cost that they have to bear for the deployment of on-premises WLAN solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Market

4.2 North America Market, by Component and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Top Three Countries

4.4 Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks

5.1.1.2 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World

5.1.1.3 Increasing Smartphone and Wireless Devices' Adoption Across the World

5.1.1.4 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations

5.1.1.5 Widespread Adoption of IoT Devices

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Data Regulations and Guidelines

5.1.2.2 Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Governments' Initiatives for Smart City Projects

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi

5.1.3.3 Continued Upgradations in Wi-Fi Standards

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments

5.1.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.1.4.3 Disruption in the Supply Chain of Smart Devices and Connectivity Hardware due to the Pandemic

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.2 Ecosystem

5.2.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.2.4 Patent Analysis

5.2.5 Average Selling Price Trend

5.2.6 Wi-Fi Market: Technological Landscape

5.2.7 Regulations Landscape

5.2.8 Case Studies/Use Cases

5.2.8.1 Case Study 1: The University of Cambridge Used Aruba Wi-Fi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access

5.2.8.2 Case Study 2: Deployment of Telstra Air Public Wi-Fi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston

5.2.8.3 Case Study 3: Cisco Helped Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to Revolutionize the Way It Works and Builds a Set of Secure Base Infrastructures

5.2.8.4 Case Study 4: Southstar Drug Deployed Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience

5.2.8.5 Case Study 5: St. Jakob Park Used Huawei Wi-Fi 6 for High User Concurrency and Secure Connection

5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Wi-Fi Offerings

5.3.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Wi-Fi Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Access Points

6.2.4 WLAN Controllers

6.2.5 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

6.2.6 Other Hardware

6.3 Solution

6.3.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.4.3 Professional Services

6.4.3.1 Network Planning, Design, and Implementation

6.4.3.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.4.3.3 Survey, Analysis, and Consulting

6.4.4 Managed Services

7 Wi-Fi Market, by Density

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi

7.2.1 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 High-Density Wi-Fi

7.3.1 High-Density Wi-Fi: Market Drivers

7.3.2 High-Density Wi-Fi: COVID-19 Impact

8 Wi-Fi Market, by Location Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor

8.2.1 Indoor: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Indoor: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Outdoor

8.3.1 Outdoor: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Outdoor: COVID-19 Impact

9 Wi-Fi Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Wi-Fi Market Drivers

9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Wi-Fi Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Education

10.2.1 Education: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Wi-Fi Market Drivers

10.3.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Transportation and Logistics

10.4.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Retail and e-Commerce

10.5.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Retail and e-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Government

10.6.1 Government: Wi-Fi Market Drivers

10.6.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Hospitality

10.8.1 Hospitality: Wi-Fi Market Drivers

10.8.2 Hospitality: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Wi-Fi Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.3 North America: Regulatory Norms

11.2.4 United States

11.2.5 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

11.3.3 Europe: Regulatory Norms

11.3.4 United Kingdom

11.3.5 Germany

11.3.6 France

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

11.4.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Norms

11.4.4 China

11.4.5 Japan

11.4.6 India

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

11.5.3 Middle East and Africa: Regulatory Norms

11.5.4 Middle East

11.5.5 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

11.6.3 Latin America: Regulatory Landscape

11.6.4 Brazil

11.6.5 Mexico

11.6.6 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Market Developments

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Deals

12.3.3 Others

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participants

12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

12.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.10.1 Progressive Companies

12.10.2 Responsive Companies

12.10.3 Dynamic Companies

12.10.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Companies

13.1.1 Cisco

13.1.2 Ericsson

13.1.3 Extreme Networks

13.1.4 Huawei

13.1.5 Juniper Networks

13.1.6 Panasonic

13.1.7 Fortinet

13.1.8 Aruba

13.1.9 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

13.1.10 D-Link

13.1.11 Broadcom

13.1.12 Airtel

13.1.13 Orange Business Services

13.1.14 Comcast Business

13.1.15 Vodafone

13.1.16 Telstra

13.1.17 Fujitsu

13.1.18 AT&T

13.2 Startup/SME Players

13.2.1 NETGEAR

13.2.1.1 Business Overview

13.2.1.2 Products Offered

13.2.1.3 Recent Developments

13.2.1.4 Response to COVID-19

13.2.2 LEVER Technology Group

13.2.3 Redway Networks

13.2.4 Ubiquiti Networks

13.2.5 iPass

13.2.6 Superloop

13.2.7 Cambium Networks

13.2.8 Casa Systems

13.2.9 Fon

14 Appendix

