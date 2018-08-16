wi-Q Technologies Launches Partner Programme with Agilysys Integration

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742315/wi_Q_Programe.jpg )



Agilysys can now offer an integrated, mobile ordering and digital experience solution to its clients via wi-Q Technologies' cloud-based platforms, which include wi-Q for F&B outlets and Mi-Room for hotel guest services. The award-winning platforms, which are live in a variety of hospitality venues around the world, revolutionise the customer or guest experience by allowing them to instantly browse, order and pay for food, drink or hotel services on their own device - without downloading a mobile app.

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Its award-winning solutions serve global customers in a variety of verticals, including casinos, cruise ships, hotels and restaurants.

Graham Cornhill, Co-Founder and Managing Director of wi-Q Technologies said: "Our partnership with Agilysys will allow hundreds of hospitality providers to implement an integrated, fully brand-customised mobile ordering platform in a matter of weeks and at very little expense. The lucrative potential of our technology, for both profit-maximisation and operational efficiency is starting to catch on and is only enhanced by integrations with world-leading providers such as Agilysys."

"We are excited for this partnership with wi-Q Technologies and look forward to bringing these innovative solutions to our customers," said James Slatter, EMEA Managing Director at Agilysys. "The integrations with our industry-leading solutions will give hotels, casinos and restaurants the ability to deliver truly exceptional digital experiences and ensure their most valuable customers return again and again."

Graham Cornhill, continued, "To further accelerate the worldwide adoption of our instant access mobile ordering and experience platforms, wi-Q Technologies is proud to announce that we are opening up our Partner Programme to applications from hospitality and technology providers around the world. Applications can now be made via the wi-Q Technologies website."

For further details visit www.wi-q.com for F&B outlets or www.mi-room.com for hotel guest services. For Partner Programme applications please visit www.wi-qtechnologies.com or email info@wi-q.com

For further details on hospitality software solutions from Agilisys, please visit www.agilysys.com

About wi-Q Technologies

wi-Q Technologies' fully brand customisable platforms enhance the traditional hospitality experience by allowing customers to order and pay for F&B or hotel guest services on their own device, via an intuitive web-based menu. Features include: POS/PMS-integrated ordering and payments, automatic language translation, dietary / allergen filters and a plethora of payment options including Split the Bill, Credit / Debit Card, Charge to Mobile, PayPal and even cryptocurrency. Features in development include AI-powered predictions, courtesy of Cambridge-based Fetch.AI.

All of these features are instantly accessible in the customers' native language through an intuitive user-interface that is proven to boost engagement and revenue.

To enquire about joining its newly opened Partner Programme please visit www.wi-qtechnologies.com

