Wibbitz Pursues Further Growth in Europe with New Office in London, Appoints Jane Loring as Managing Director

Digital video viewing has become omnipresent among European audiences, driven by the integration of mobile devices and social media platforms into daily lives. Among nearly 44 millions of viewers in the UK, almost two thirds watch video content on mobile and the average time spent is about an hour per day. Showing a market value of over 64 billion pounds, the UK digital media industry is expected to continue growing at around seven percent annually, validating the demand for quality video content and the urgent needs for effective video creation tools that content creators can leverage to keep up with the consumer demand.

With years of experience driving innovations and digital revenue for the country's leading media business and agencies, including GroupM, Omnicom, UM and IPG, and monetization solution platforms, including Microsoft Advertising and Playbuzz, Jane has witnessed first hand how video has transformed the digital space and the challenges publishers and brands face in striving to effectively produce compelling video content.

Jane elaborates: "many publishers and brands have realized the importance of video storytelling, but are restricted by limited resources, time constraints, and lack of video talent. The Wibbitz platform eliminates the creative bottlenecks in their daily workflow and put video production in the hands of more people. The powerful automation paired with a full spectrum of customization capabilities ensures an unprecedented scale of video while still meeting quality standards. I'm extremely excited to be part of the Wibbitz team and introduce our sure-fire video solution to the UK's thriving market."

"Our vision has always been to empower more storytellers in the world to tell their stories through video, and to break the creation barriers of region, language, and culture. Jane's expertise in digital media and her profound understanding of visual storytelling are in perfect alignment with the Wibbitz vision. We are thrilled to have her lead the development of our new branch in the UK and further growth in the European market," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wibbitz. "The new office will join our New York and Paris business teams in bringing the Wibbitz platform to more publishers and brands, helping to improve the quality of their content offerings and support their business growth."

Visit www.wibbitz.com/jobs for open positions in the Wibbitz UK office.

