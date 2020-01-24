Wick LLC Launches Health Equality Initiative With Local Artists
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wick LLC, a premier healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis is partnering with local artists, such as Joe Burns, to raise health equality and health literacy awareness. Wick will be bringing the Faces and Stories of Health Equality exhibit to national healthcare associations, health plans, health systems, and providers groups. RaeAnn Grossman, CEO of Wick, stated, "As we look to transform health care, making care more accessible, understandable, and more affordable, this exhibit reminds us who we serve." Joe Burns has an extraordinary collection of immigrant portraits and Wick looks to bring it to Washington DC, California and Tennessee for healthcare industry events in 2020.
Wick and Joe Burns are compiling other artists with a similar passion, who look to share the faces and stories of other populations and communities that need support improving health literacy and give all the opportunity to gain health equality.
Joe Burns shared, "When I started my Facing America project my intent was to demonstrate the diversity of people that make America a melting pot. What I discovered was while there is diversity in race, religion and origin, there is a shared desire to provide a better life for future generations. Something that America has promised for hundreds of years, the freedom to be the best that you can be, and the opportunities to provide a better life for your family. By introducing these 22 immigrants through their portraits and stories, I wanted the viewer to find commonality and empathy, rather than fear and animosity."
By launching this initiative with local artists, Wick is again demonstrating the healthcare is local. In addition, RaeAnn Grossman stated we hope this empathy transitions into improved awareness and then action. The goal of the exhibits is to move all to action to help create health equality and truly impact health literacy; ensuring simple steps toward wellness are being taken and all communities have and embrace their access to quality health care.
For more information about the Health Equality through Art initiative, please contact info@wick.group.
