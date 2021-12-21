Wicked Awesome! #DMRadio Takes Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data drives the information economy, and big data thrives everywhere these days. Thanks to the power of AI and automation, forward-looking companies are now using this plentiful resource to redesign what's possible, creating whole new business models, optimizing customer experiences, and carefully crafting the future of work.

One radio show that saw this all coming 14 years ago? DMRadio! Broadcasting since February of 2008, DMRadio just cleared Boston, MA, and is now airing on WBNW AM 1120 at 5 pm (drive time!) on Wednesdays. The show also streams online, and is available as a podcast.

"Who doesn't love Boston?" asks Host @Eric_Kavanagh. "From Fenway Park to Santarpio's, Coolidge Corner to Faneuil Hall, there's a reason why people call it the hub! And of course, it's an epicenter of innovation, and that's our bailiwick!"

Over the years, DMRadio has featured expert speakers from numerous Boston-based companies, including Alteryx, AtScale, Attivio, Cambridge Semantics, DataKitchen and many others. The show has even featured serial innovator, and Godfather of the traditional database, Dr. Michael Stonebraker of MIT fame, numerous times.

Broadcasting via WCGO in Chicago, the show also airs in Los Angeles and Anaheim on KCAA, Salt Lake City, Provo, Orem and most of Utah on KYAH, greater Atlanta on WDJY, Louisville and Cincinnati on WTTA; Spokane on WKVR, Kennewick on KONA, Wichita Falls on KSEY, Springfield on KBNN; Waynesville on KJPW, Washington, DC and Fairfax on Radio Fairfax.

The Editorial Calendar for 2022 was just released, and can be found here: https://bit.ly/DMRadio22.

