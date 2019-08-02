Wicked6 Cyber Games Welcomes VIPs and Dignitaries

RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu will welcome industry VIPs, government leaders and cybersecurity pundits to the Wicked6 Cyber Games , a unique cybersecurity exhibition and fundraiser in the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 8.

VIP Lineup:

Here are just a few of the personalities who will participate in the event:

Nevada Governor Stephen F. Sisolak will make an appearance to check out the action.

will make an appearance to check out the action. Tony Cole will emcee the event. Tony is the CTO at Attivo Networks, the leader in the cyber deception space. Previously Mr. Cole held executive positions at FireEye, McAfee and Symantec.

will emcee the event. Tony is the CTO at Attivo Networks, the leader in the cyber deception space. Previously Mr. Cole held executive positions at FireEye, McAfee and Symantec. Joe Gray will shoutcast or call the play-by-play in our live streams . Joe, an accomplished OSINT researcher, is recognized as a hacker, speaker and trainer, and won the 2017 DerbyCon Social Engineering CTF.

will shoutcast or call the play-by-play in our . Joe, an accomplished OSINT researcher, is recognized as a hacker, speaker and trainer, and won the 2017 DerbyCon Social Engineering CTF. Zach Hill will shoutcast. Zach is the founder of IT Career Questions, a YouTube channel with nearly 100,000 followers. Zach is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals and aspirations in IT-related fields.

will shoutcast. Zach is the founder of IT Career Questions, a YouTube channel with nearly 100,000 followers. Zach is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals and aspirations in IT-related fields. Joyous Huggins will shoutcast. Joy founded the Defender Academy to teach middle and high school students the fundamentals of cybersecurity to educate the next generation and close the workforce gap with a dynamic, credentialed, and diverse workforce.

will shoutcast. Joy founded the Defender Academy to teach middle and high school students the fundamentals of cybersecurity to educate the next generation and close the workforce gap with a dynamic, credentialed, and diverse workforce. Chris Roberts will shoutcast. Chief Strategist of Attivo Networks, Chris is an advisor and has worked with many companies specializing in DarkNet research, intelligence gathering, cryptography, and deception technologies, and is one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence and vulnerability research.

"We are thrilled with the interest and participation in this event," said Mari Galloway, CEO of Women's Society of Cyberjutsu. "The Wicked6 competition is attracting so many to help in our mission to bring women and girls into the field."

About Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

Founded in 2012, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit community, focused on empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity industry. WSC's mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by providing programs and partnerships that promote networking, education, training, mentoring, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities. For more information, visit http://cyberjutsugirls.org or http://www.womenscyberjutsu.org .

