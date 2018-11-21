Wickr Named a Leader in Secure Communications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wickr Inc, the only secure communications provider that offers flexible levels of admin controls for network user security and privacy, emerged as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Secure Communications, Q4 2018. This emerging technologies report evaluated vendors on criteria including performance, enhanced security or privacy functionality, deployment and management, all components that Wickr believes are critical to enterprise-grade platforms.

Official Forrester Badge

Wickr Pro was cited among vendors that "lead the pack", and received the highest possible score of "differentiated" in the criteria of encryption and key management, user privacy and verification, performance, enhanced security or privacy functionality, customizations and integrations, deployment and management.

According to Forrester, "[Wickr] features strong user privacy and enhanced security capabilities. Users can ID each other with verification request capabilities. Wickr Open Access provides censorship circumvention and endpoint obfuscation. User content can be wiped from devices after expiration." Additionally, "[Wickr] is the best fit for companies that need a multipurpose tool and custom integrations. Wickr enables collaboration across messaging, voice and video, file sharing, and screen sharing." Wickr's integration gateway, WickrIO , is also noted in the report, which states that "WickrBot talks to standardized APIs to help customers secure workflows and automate tasks; example integrations include Box, PagerDuty, Salesforce, and Slack."

Wickr CEO Joel Wallenstrom, is confident that these differentiators will prove impactful in addressing the pain points of organizations working to find best-in-class solutions to the current threats to sensitive data, communications and intellectual property.

"We have worked closely with our enterprise and federal customers to understand their secure communication and collaboration needs. The result of our customer first approach is Wickr Pro, a creative and nimble collaboration platform our customers turn to as the place where their secure and private work happens. Our customers appreciate the flexibility Wickr Pro provides - they can seamlessly spin up secure communications quickly on a trusted platform, they easily can manage their deployment in line with existing information governance principles and they can give their teams flexibility to automate and integrate our zero trust capabilities in sensitive workflows."

Wickr Pro can be deployed in the cloud or on-prem and SLAs are available for larger organizations. Flexible deployment options include white labeling, SSO integrations, two-factor authentication, cross-network federation controls and a myriad of options accessible through WickrIO.

According to Wallenstrom, "Our #1 priority is giving customers a fast and easy path to a more secure way to work." he adds. "Wickr Pro also provides the data management controls and customer service required by large-scale deployments with complex compliance requirements. Layer this control atop the industry's most secure platform and we've built a real game changer with Wickr Pro."

The purpose-built, enterprise secure communications platform leads in offering admin controls to manage industrial strength user security and privacy functionality in addition to customizable integration capabilities with existing enterprise IT infrastructures and compliance needs.

The Forrester New WaveTM: Secure Communications, Q4 2018 report is available for download here, compliments of Wickr.

Resources

● Wickr

● WickrPro Product Tiers

● WickrPro App Download

● Twitter

● LinkedIn

● Wickr News

● Wickr Blog

● Wickr Forrester Report

About Wickr



Backed by dozens of security industry heavyweights, investors, and advisors, Wickr's mission is to secure the world's most critical communications for you, for your teams, and for your enterprises. Our platform provides the highest standard of encryption trusted by millions worldwide. In the workplace and out in the field, our tools enable our users to communicate securely and protect their privacy without compromise. Purpose built to scale with privacy by design. Trusted by millions.

Media Contact press@wickr.com. Find out more at wickr.com.

SOURCE Wickr

Related Links

https://wickr.com

