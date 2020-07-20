Wide Support for Mask Mandates as Governors Decide Whether to Require Them

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming percentage of Americans support the mandated use of masks, as more states decide to require them. Americans reject the argument that mandates are an infringement of personal freedom and share a huge concern of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

When asked whether your state government should have the authority to require everyone to wear a mask in public, 56% supported such mandates and only 20% opposed.

More than half of the states in the United States now require the use of masks.

The results were similar when respondents were asked about whether local governments should have the right to order the use of masks — 79% were in support and 19% opposed.

Concern about a second wave of COVID-19 was very high, with 87% expressing concern, while only 12% indicated a lack of concern.

The poll was conducted on behalf of The Hawthorn Group, a leading public affairs firm based in Alexandria, Virginia.

"Our polling clearly shows that science and health concerns outweigh politics when it comes to wearing a mask," said John Ashford, Chairman and CEO of The Hawthorn Group. "As our state and local political leaders grapple with how to balance public safety with individual rights, they need to realize that voters have moved far beyond that — voters recognize that we are in a serious health crisis and wearing masks are a vital step."

As they go about their lives during the COVID-19 crisis, a large majority of respondents regard wearing a mask as a civic duty — 79%, versus 19% who regard masks as a violation of personal liberty.

Detailed poll results are available through this

https://www.hawthorngroup.com/public-affairs/july-2020-americanpublic-omnibus-surve/

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs firm of senior corporate and political communications experts specializing in building grassroots and grasstops support for issues to achieve public policy objectives. With activities and projects in more than 33 states over the past two years alone, Hawthorn has built campaigns that engage and recruit both grassroots and opinion leader support on issues of broad public concern, including: energy and tax policy, infrastructure programs, business development and resource planning. Hawthorn finds and provides all appropriate means of persuasion, from industry coalitions to individual networking, from traditional advertising to community relations, from media relations to social media, blending all the available tools into the art of advocacy.

