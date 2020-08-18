Widely-Used Early Childhood Platform Rolls Out New Family Billing Solution, Simplifying Childcare Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Solution for Platforms, today announced its partnership with Tadpoles, an early childhood program management and communication platform that connects over 43,000 families and serves nearly 500,000 children, to offer Tadpoles Family Billing, streamlining operations for both families and program directors when they need it the most.

Tadpoles delivers everything early childcare programs need to build strong relationships with families, streamline program management, and simplify teachers day-to-day tasks – all within an easy to use solution that also integrates with the formative assessment tools and curriculum that are critical to a child's success, resulting in a truly holistic solution that is unmatched in the marketplace.

The new Tadpoles Family billing feature offers a fully integrated, flexible, and customizable billing solution that is powered by BlueSnap. Early childcare centers can create custom billing plans, share invoices with families, and report on revenue – all from one place. Instead of paying face-to-face by check, families can now pay using major debit and credit cards, or their bank accounts from the safety of their homes. Automated billing notifications and reminders improve cash flow and robust reporting simplifies financial reconciliation, reducing the burden on administrative staff.

Childcare centers can sign up for the billing module directly on the Tadpoles platform.

"When looking for a payment partner, we were looking for an organization that would be able to provide quality support to both Tadpoles and our center directors. In addition, we wanted a solution that was easy for our engineering team to integrate with and would be fully embedded into our software so users have access to everything in one place," said Scott Balwinski, COO at Tadpoles. "BlueSnap quickly demonstrated that they are able to deliver on our goals. In addition, they have deep experience in the education technology space."

"BlueSnap's integrated payment for platforms solution combines strong technology with the expert guidance around implementing and running a successful payments program," said Jeff Coppolo, SVP of Partnership Development at BlueSnap. "We look forward to Tadpoles Family Billing becoming a core module for childcare centers while also providing a new revenue stream for Tadpoles."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.

About Tadpoles

For 40 years, Teaching Strategies has provided early childhood educators with innovative, research-proven, effective resources to help build a strong foundation for our youngest learners. With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first 8 years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies provides the most innovative and effective curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement resources to programs serving children from birth through third grade. Teaching Strategies' products, including Tadpoles, the award-winning Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD® reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

