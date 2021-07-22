WideOpenWest, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday August 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021. WOW! will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 312-1362 with the conference ID number 5185156. International callers should dial (236) 714-2635 and use the same conference ID number.

A replay of the call will be available on August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until September 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use conference ID 5185156.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for seven years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

