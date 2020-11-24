WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

