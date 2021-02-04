WideOrbit Selects Tru Optik Data Marketplace to Power Streaming Audio and Podcast Audience Targeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, has announced today a partnership with WideOrbit, a leader in premium broadcast technology and the largest sell-side processor of premium digital and linear advertising. As an identity resolution leader across OTT, Connected TV (CTV) and streaming audio, Tru Optik's Data Marketplace will be integrated into WideOrbit's Digital Suite to bring enhanced audience targeting to streaming radio and podcast advertising.

With 37 percent of Americans (104 million) listening to podcasts monthly (The Infinite Dial 2020), advertisers demand advanced targeting solutions for streaming audio. WideOrbit's WO Traffic platform is a comprehensive content and revenue management solution for maximizing audience value on any audio format—whether it's delivered over the air, on mobile devices or smart speakers. WideOrbit's Digital Suite is a cross-media platform for distributing and monetizing digital inventory on any device, supporting live-stream, time-shifted and on-demand content. The Tru Optik Data Marketplace integration will help WideOrbit significantly expand their clients' advanced audio targeting capabilities.

"Streaming audio advertisers are looking for audiences, ease of transaction and data. Buyers today are increasingly looking for specific audience segments," said John Morris, Vice President, Digital Suite, at WideOrbit. "Our partnership with Tru Optik allows us to make that audience data actionable through both programmatic and our publisher's own direct-sold audio inventory."

"At-home audio streaming is the new 'drive time' radio and a key component of the connected home," said Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer for Tru Optik. "This integration will enable WideOrbit clients to reach their target audiences across smart speakers and other connected devices."

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik, a TransUnion company, identity resolution powers the streaming media ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms to engage consumers across OTT, streaming audio, and gaming with unmatched scale, accuracy, and privacy compliance. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, ABC/Disney, Fox, CBS/Viacom, AMC, Univision, Meredith, and Entercom – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

