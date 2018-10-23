WidePoint Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and CFO Kito Mussa will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-451-6152

International number: 201-389-0879

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 28, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13684462

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Liolios

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

949-574-3860

WYY@liolios.com

