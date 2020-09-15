Widewail Builds Trust, Drives Business With 'Invite', A New Personalized, Automated Sms Customer Review Generation Solution

As more local businesses and franchises lean toward operating a digital storefront for all or some of their products and services, they have inherently become dependent on the shared opinion of others to attract customers and maintain a positive reputation. However, the combination of multiple platforms that host reviews, the volume and unpredictability of review and social content, and the lack of staff to manage an effective response strategy has led to increased complexity in online reputation management. Widewail's solution eases the operational burden of reputation and engagement management while maximizing reviews to publicly highlight a company's dedication to customer service and satisfaction, the ultimate purchasing decision factor.

"We are living in a new world where the trust of customer reviews - anonymous or not - drives buying decisions as much as, or more than, a brand marketing message," says Matt Murray, founder and CEO of Widewail. "Volumes of business today, in every industry, are gained or lost because of positive or negative reviews. Widewail is enabling companies of all sizes in all markets to apply a strong review generation and response strategy across multiple platforms that builds their reputation, provides personalized support, and drives growth without piling on additional tasks to existing staff. We are giving our customers critical tools and services to strengthen their reputation, not drown in customer review content and influence."

Widewail's Invite, a subscription-based review generation tool, is available beginning September 15th. Onboarding for new and existing clients is almost immediate (less than an hour) and customers can track customer review status, volume, and Widewail's Invite product performance through a user-friendly dashboard.

Widewail's customer base has grown 132% in the past year, and Invite is the latest addition to the growing company's existing reputation management platform which features:

Instant notification via text with a copy of a negative review and a suggested human-authored response to publish or edit

Continuous monitoring of stores' review sites on Google, Yelp, Facebook, and other industry-specific sites

Access to real-time analysis and reporting across monitored sites

Sentiment scoring for Facebook and Instagram

Side-by-side comparisons among profit-centers

Q&A seeding and management on the location's Google My Business page

Widewail began as the first company to focus solely on managed online review response with a focus on search optimization. Today, Widewail's suite of solutions leverage automation and industry expertise to directly manage customer and prospect conversations in both consumer reviews and social media, improving local search rankings. Widewail helps its clients deliver exceptional customer experiences through effortless customer engagement. For more information, please visit https://www.widewail.com/

