Wienerschnitzel Offering Five Chili Dogs for $5 on National Hot Dog Day

"The hot dog was created, crafted and perfected in America, and we are celebrating this iconic classic on National Hot Dog Day with our 5 Chili Dogs for $5 deal," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "We proudly serve over 120 million hot dogs annually, made with quality cuts of meat, and a custom blend of spices including garlic, white pepper, and paprika."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

