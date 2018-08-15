WIF Announces Renowned Keynote Speaker Sylvie di Giusto for 2019 International Women's Day Conference

PARIS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wells International Foundation (WIF) is pleased to announce Sylvie di Giusto as the keynote speaker for its inaugural International Women's Day conference – The Successful Woman: Lifestyle, Legacy, and Leading by Example – on March 7-8, 2019 in Paris, France.

Di Giusto helps individuals and organizations explore how people make up their minds very quickly about them, their leadership potential, or their company, and either open the door or slam it shut. "People Packaging is what I do," she says.

Sylvie di Giusto Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

WIF founder, Dr. Monique Y. Wells, is "thrilled" to welcome di Giusto, whose twenty years of corporate experience and ability to empower people to inﬂuence the success of their own careers led her to launch Executive Image Consulting, a professional consulting firm. Di Giusto is also the author of The Image of Leadership; co-owner of Studio for Image Professionals, a certification provider for image consultants; and the creator of the interactive online course called "How You Impress."

Di Giusto speaks to audiences worldwide about the importance of "First Impressions … and everything beyond." During her presentation at The Successful Woman, she will illustrate how a first impression can be controlled and show attendees how to inﬂuence the message they send to others to help them become the leaders they deserve to be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWrfsCDx0xk&authuser=0

The Successful Woman will provide an opportunity for high-achieving women from across the globe (C-level executives, upper-middle managers, 7-figure business owners, licensed professionals…) in all sectors of the global economy to come together and explore how they view themselves and how others view them as leaders, how well their current lifestyle corresponds with their ideal lifestyle, and how they view the legacy (personal, financial, philanthropic) they are building.

WIF will create a safe and welcoming environment in which these women can explore the challenges and questions they have about their lives that they constantly put off because of lack of time, lack of energy, and/or fear of exposure to people who don't "get it" or who might use their revelations against them. Programming will include di Giusto's presentation, a panel discussion, mastermind sessions, and dedicated time for social interaction.

The two-day conference will be held at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, a key strategic partner for the event.

To view the agenda, or to apply to speak at the event, contribute a guest blog, or host a webinar pertaining to women in leadership, visit http://www.wellsinternationalfoundation.org/iwd-save-the-dates.

To register for the event, visit the following link: https://wellsinternationalfoundation.networkforgood.com/events/7623-the-successful-woman-lifestyle-legacy-and-leading-by-example

About the Wells International Foundation



The Wells International Foundation (WIF) is a U.S. non-profit organization whose mission is to empower women and persons of African descent to realize their highest potential through arts, literacy, study abroad, and other educational and cultural programs. We are building a network of global citizens who embrace inclusiveness and foster a spirit of cooperation throughout the world.

Contact:



Deborah Harlow



(415) 305-2747



E-mail: 199932@email4pr.com



http://wellsinternationalfoundation.org

SOURCE Wells International Foundation

Related Links

http://wellsinternationalfoundation.org

