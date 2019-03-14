WIFI Connected 8-in-1 Pellet Grill and Smoker Hits the Market

"It's exciting to continue to bring innovation to the industry," mentioned Joe Traeger, Product Development. "Not only are we designing something practical, for everyday use, but we are adding in design elements that are top notch, and it truly sets us apart. And we are having a bit of fun along the way while we do it!"

This dynamic duo left no rock unturned when it came to the options they explored, and the customers they listened to while developing this state-of-the-art pellet grill.

"Teaming up with Joe Traeger has been a blessing. He's fired up and brings fresh ideas to the table, and we work very well together. This journey has just begun, and we are already excited about what we are bringing to market, and what we will be offering our customers. We've just scratched the surface of this partnership and its capabilities – and neither of us is going anywhere," said Dan Thiessen.

The revolutionary Founders Series comes equipped with breakthrough technology - the brand-new LG Smart Touch™ control pad with WIFI and Bluetooth connectivity. Allowing you to smoke and grill smarter, with SmartSmokeIT™. You can enjoy your backyard party and control your grill's temperature with precision and ease, right from your mobile device.

The Founders Series showcases elegant durability with an artfully crafted mirror finish, 304 stainless-steel design, and innovational double walled construction for supreme heat insulation and retention. The extra-large 34-pound hopper with dual pane victory site glass and LED control pad lighting, allow for around-the-clock cooking and hands-off progress checking, even at night. The heavy-duty folding front table, solid stainless-steel side and bottom shelf, and four locking caster wheels with pull pin extendable front wheels show how much time, and thought the duo put into this design.

Engineered with the same trusted features of a Louisiana Grill - dual fan forced convection cooking, adjustable slide plate flame broiler with 1000°F direct heat access, robust temperature range of 170°F to 600°F, and two tiers of porcelain coated cast iron cooking grids – The Founders Series stands ahead of its class with additional exclusive features, and with Joe Traeger and Dan Thiessen working together, there is sure to be more great things to come.

Enjoy new SmartSmokeIT™, and top-notch, world-class BBQ in your own backyard with the Founders Series by Louisiana Grills. Where tradition meets innovation.

Available in 800, 1000, and 1200 square inches with an optional lower cabinet.

Louisiana Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons, Inc. which was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Jeff and Jordan. Louisiana Grills is known for its durability and craftsmanship. From portable grills to built-ins, to impressive standalone grills – Louisiana Grills takes pride in creating whatever the customers (and employees) dream up. Last year, Dansons was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017). See what Louisiana Grills brings to the table at the National Hardware Show May 8th – 10th, in Las Vegas, NV. LG is a must see, and at the NHS you will be able to feel the difference between LG and its competitors. LG will be at booths 450 (inside) and 11735 (outside). For more information about Louisiana grills, please visit the website at https://www.louisiana-grills.com/.

Joe and Brian Traeger, as well as Dansons, are not affiliated with Traeger Grills, LLC.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:

Kristen Mathis

Dansons

3411 N 5th Avenue, Suite 500

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Office: 1.877.303.3134 (ext 160)

Cell: 952.540.7383

Email: kristen.mathis@dansons.com

SOURCE Louisiana Grills

Related Links

https://louisiana-grills.com

