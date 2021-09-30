WiFi Extender Amazon With Ethernet for Gaming From Loom Receives Praise for Easy Setup

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loom continues to be a brand of choice for homeowners looking to boost their home internet connection for a reliable and strong signal throughout the home and outside. The brand's WiFi extender Amazon with ethernet for gaming rates high among users for its ease of installation, with many reviewers able to have the unit up and running in five minutes or less.

Learn more about WiFi extender gaming at https://www.amazon.com/Extender-2640sq-ft-generation-Wireless-Amplifier/dp/B08YC2WXMM.

Loom Group Ltd. Logo Loom WiFi Extender Signal Booster up to 2640sq.ft- newest generation, 2021 release Wireless Internet Repeater, Long Range Amplifier with Ethernet Port, Access Point, 1-Tap Setup, Support Alexa, 2.4Ghz

Amazon customers agree that installing the WiFi extender ethernet is easy even for people who find technology challenging. One happy customer reports, "Even for a 'techno-dolt' like me, this range extender was easy to install. It works seamlessly with my home WiFi network and provides excellent coverage in hard-to-reach areas.

The review continues, "I bought it because my outside camera was getting too weak of a signal from my router to work consistently. This solved that problem and more. I now have WiFi on my roof deck and in my garage! And I don't have to sign in and out of my home network and an 'extended' network when I move from one area to another. This extender uses the same password and name as my home router and, as I move from one area to another, the signal automatically switches to the extender when needed. Simple!"

Designed to maximize the internet performance across the home, the WiFi booster can increase the signal range up to 2,640 square feet, reaching areas of the house and yard that often suffer from a weak signal or no signal at all. The unit can boost a connection signal through thick walls, appliances and cement floors – all barriers that often create dead zones.

"Whether you're running a business, running an online class, or simply streaming 35 devices, our five-mode wireless router gets it done," the company says. Users can choose between router, repeater, access point, client, or wisp mode.

To find additional information about the WiFi extender for gaming by Loom, visit the company's Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/Extender-2640sq-ft-generation-Wireless-Amplifier/dp/B08YC2WXMM.

Contact Name : Michael Dolby

Contact Phone: (516) 570 9256

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Loom Group Ltd.

We are the manufacturer and own trademark name "Loom" and work only with the most reliable electronics and clothing product suppliers in the USA and worldwide. Our professional team provide support and high quality service to every customer.

SOURCE Loom Group Ltd.