WiLAN Subsidiaries Acquire Semiconductor Technologies Patents

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Woden Technologies Inc. and Innovative Memory Systems Inc., have acquired patents from a leader in such market areas as capturing, preserving, accessing and transforming data for data centers, mobile and personal devices. The acquired patents relate to semiconductor process, packaging and circuit technologies. All other terms of the transactions are confidential.

On July 8th, 2014, WiLAN announced that Innovative Memory Systems Inc. had acquired a portfolio of non-volatile memory patents with which some of these newly acquired patents will be combined.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Wi-LAN Inc.

