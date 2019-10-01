WiLAN Subsidiary Acquires Patent Portfolio from Rohm

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Achlys Technologies Inc., has acquired a portfolio of patents from Rohm Co. Ltd. of Kyoto, Japan. The acquired patents relate to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. All other terms of the agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill Inc. company, is one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world and helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

