WiLAN Subsidiary Acquires Patent Portfolio from Vidiator

OTTAWA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Adaptive Streaming Inc., has acquired a portfolio of patents from Vidiator Enterprises Inc., a pioneer in the delivery of audio and video data.

The patents are related to Adaptive Bitrate Streaming, which is the primary way in which video is delivered over the Internet today.

All other terms of the agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill Inc. company, is one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world and helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

