Wiland, Inc. Announcement

NIWOT, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiland, Inc. became aware this week that two Wiland employees were indicted by a federal grand jury in Colorado related to alleged conduct while at a previous employer. The alleged conduct has nothing to do with Wiland or their activities with the Company. Both individuals have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have resigned from the Company.

Wiland remains committed to the highest ethical standards in all of its dealings with the public, its clients, its business partners, and its employees, and looks forward to continuing to meet its clients' needs with the innovation and excellence for which Wiland is known.

SOURCE Wiland, Inc.

