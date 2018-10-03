Wilbur-Ellis Feed Acquires Ameri-Pac Assets

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur-Ellis Feed, LLC, an industry leader in the international marketing and distribution of nutrients for the livestock, pet food and aquaculture industries, today announces the acquisition of the assets of Ameri-Pac Inc., a family-owned, value-added manufacturing business focused on animal health and nutrition specialty products for pet food, companion animals, livestock and aquaculture industries.

"We are excited to welcome such an established business with a great reputation in the pet food, companion animal and livestock markets to Wilbur-Ellis," said Wilbur-Ellis Feed President Andrew Loder. "Ameri-Pac is a strategic fit for Wilbur-Ellis that bolsters our offerings of value-added ingredients, excellent service and innovative solutions that maximize returns for our customers and suppliers. And, we're not only eager to add two premier antioxidant products created and produced by Ameri-Pac, Oxygon and Oxyblock, to our portfolio, but its talented employees to our team as well."

Ameri-Pac employs 40 people across two separate facilities in the St. Joseph, Missouri, metro area, each specializing in value-added products and services. Wilbur-Ellis Feed plans to keep Ameri-Pac's business facilities and existing employees in the St. Joseph metro area.

"Wilbur-Ellis Feed has served as an influential industry leader for nearly a century, and the key to our success lies in not only in the diversity of our products, but also in our continued commitment to excellent service and innovation," said Wilbur-Ellis' President and CEO John Buckley. "Through our acquisition of Ameri-Pac, we are not only excited to expand our offerings, but also to be one step closer to achieving our goal of being the industry leader for the marketing and distribution for nutritional additives and ingredients for the livestock, pet food and aquaculture industries."

The addition of Ameri-Pac, with its 30 years of manufacturing expertise, is an exciting development for Wilbur-Ellis Feed. Reflecting the growth, value and innovation goals outlined in its Empower2021 business strategy, the acquisition of Ameri-Pac will both strengthen Wilbur-Ellis Feed's Midwest presence and expand its premix capacity.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal feed and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3 billion. www.wilburellis.com

About Wilbur-Ellis Feed

Wilbur-Ellis Feed is an industry leader in the international distribution and marketing of nutrients for the livestock, pet food, aquaculture and animal nutrition industries. For nearly a century, Wilbur-Ellis Feed has provided value-added ingredients, excellent service and creative solutions to maximize return for its customers and suppliers. Wilbur-Ellis Feed generates over $500 million in sales revenue annually and has over 30 locations across the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Japan. For more information, please visit www.wilburellisfeed.com.

