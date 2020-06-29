Wilbur-Ellis Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration With New Website and Giving Program That Benefits the Red Cross

Wilbur-Ellis employees, the children in their families, and friends of the company (including customers, business partners and retirees) are invited to participate. On the 100th Anniversary website, each month a question will be posted for adults about how we can continue to grow, innovate, give and evolve – the themes of our celebration. Kids will have a question tailored just for them. For each response submitted, Wilbur-Ellis will make a donation to the Red Cross.

Details about the Giving Program are posted on the 100th Anniversary website – and while visitors are there, they'll find stories about Wilbur-Ellis history and reflections on what it means to be a 100-year-old company that is still owned by its founding family.



"When we started the anniversary planning process, we knew we wanted to do more than just celebrate," said Wilbur-Ellis President and Chief Executive Officer John Buckley. "We wanted to tell the Wilbur-Ellis story, because we're very proud of our past. But we also wanted to give employees, our kids, and friends of the company a way to make the future a little brighter for people in need – especially now, when the needs are so great. Our Giving Program is intended to make a positive difference, and it also builds on a $100,000 donation Wilbur-Ellis made last April to support the Red Cross' response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Executive Chairman of the Wilbur-Ellis Board of Directors, former CEO, and grandson of company founder Brayton Wilbur Sr., John Thacher, reflected on today's challenges and the lessons from our past.

"2020 has been a challenging year for us all. But since the company was founded by my grandfather and two friends back in 1921, Wilbur-Ellis has come through all kinds of difficulties … wars, recessions, natural disasters, stock market crashes and everything in between. Through it all, it has been the people of Wilbur-Ellis – our employees, customers and business partners – who've made the difference. By working together and supporting one another, we can manage through the tough times and celebrate the good ones, now and for the next 100 years."

To learn more about the Giving Program and Wilbur-Ellis' 100-year history, please visit www.wilburellis.com/100th-anniversary.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3 billion. For more information about Wilbur-Ellis' 100th Anniversary celebration, please visit www.wilburellis.com/100th-anniversary. For information about the company, please visit www.wilburellis.com.

SOURCE Wilbur-Ellis

Related Links

http://www.wilburellis.com

