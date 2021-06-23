Wild About Bread™ Now Available At Retail In Texas As Demand For Easy To Make Bread Continues

"Consumer demand for simple solutions for making bread at home has increased significantly in the last 16 months and shows no signs of slowing," said Chris Harlander, General Manager for Wild About Bread™. "We are excited Kroger is offering our Home Baked Bread Made Simple in stores in Texas, making this simple bread making process available to their loyal consumers."

Look for Wild About Bread™ on specially designed display racks in the fresh bakery department.

Each Wild About Bread™ kit provides a unique and reusable mixing and proofing container called the PrepPal™, 3 pre-measured bread mixes, and 3 yeast packets. To prepare a loaf, just stir water and yeast in your PrepPal™ and then add the bread mix, shake for 30 seconds and set aside to proof/double in size. After the dough proofs for about two hours, you are ready to bake incredibly tasty crusty bread to share with family and friends.

Your PrepPal™ will become your best friend when making home-baked bread. There is little mess and only one container to clean up. The PrepPal™ is reusable, and dishwasher and microwave safe. For convenience, after proofing, dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days if you decide you want to bake it later.

"Baking bread at home went mainstream during the pandemic (remember those flour and yeast shortages?) and experts are predicting the trend will continue well into 2025," said Harlander. "With Wild About Bread™, it's something families can have fun doing together that doesn't take a lot of time, yet results in amazing bakery quality bread that everyone has success with."

"We have easy to follow how-to videos, baking tips and serving suggestions available on our website and social media," added Harlander. "We have simple recipes to more complex recipes for adventurous bakers that might want to explore using our mix to create dinner rolls, baguettes, focaccia, pizza crust, cinnamon rolls and more. You can also find a listing of Kroger stores that currently carry Wild About Bread™."

Visit www.wildaboutbread.com, Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/wildaboutbread//) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/wildaboutbread) for photos, recipes and how-to videos.

About Rä Foods and Wild About Bread™

Rä Foods LLC, located in Southlake, TX, is the parent company of Wild About Bread™ and Wild About Sprouts™. At Rä Foods, healthful eating is made delicious, nutritious and simple. Whether you want a delicious homemade, fresh baked bread or a refreshingly different, flavorful, healthful alternative to lettuce, Rä Foods has options that will add variety and wholesome goodness to all eating occasions.

