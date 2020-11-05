Wild Betting Swings Biden Vs Trump Election Odds - Covers Tells The Story

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A very long roller-coaster ride. It's changed completely overnight. I'm not deluded enough to call it 'magical'; but it fits in with this topsy-turvy election," Lee Price, head of PR for Irish sportsbook Paddy Power, told Covers.

Welcome to the 2020 U.S. election.

Four years ago, bettors and political pundits stood side by side with jaws on the ground, as Donald Trump pulled off one of the biggest betting upsets in history en route to becoming President of the United States, according to Covers.

However, Covers' Senior Writer, Patrick Everson, points out that the wild swing in political betting odds toward Trump in 2016 – who went from a +400 underdog to -10,000 favorite on Election Day – pales in comparison to the roller-coaster ride the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election odds have gone on in the past two days.

Covers reports that Democrat Joe Biden entered November 3 as a -250 favorite to win the presidency (Trump +188) and would move to as big as a +350 underdog late Tuesday (Trump -500) before overnight results and betting action swung the odds back in his favor, with Biden climbing as high as -500 Wednesday afternoon (Trump +350).

It was, and continues to be, the wildest fluctuation in political betting history. Covers' Senior Writer, Patrick Everson, breaks down the reasons for those massive line moves with intel from the biggest political betting sportsbooks in the business.

