Wild Florida announces second successful albino alligator breeding with 25 eggs!

"We can't believe Snowflake and Blizzard have produced another round of eggs and this time six more than last year! So proud of this superstar couple and the progress they're making. This is a big day for our park," says Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.

The incubation period for alligator eggs is an average of about 60 days, depending on the temperature of the nest. The eggs placed in the incubator will be kept at a stable temperature in a controlled environment to help ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching later this summer. If the eggs are fertile, with both Blizzard and Snowflake being full albino alligators, these eggs will produce the first albino alligators to be born and raised in Central Florida.

The 26-year-old female, Snowflake, and 15-year-old male, Blizzard, were acquired by Wild Florida in May 2017 and are located within Wild Florida's Gator Park. Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is only $10 for adults, and Florida residents receive a 50% discount year-round. Admission to the Gator Park is free for any guest who purchases a ticket to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park, goes on an airboat tour, or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

