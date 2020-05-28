Wild Florida hosts 4th Annual Gator Week promoting alligator conservation & family fun

To many, alligators are viewed as fierce carnivores on the hunt, but that's not the case. Like many misunderstood creatures, myths develop based on a lack of knowledge and focus too much on fear. Because of this, Wild Florida decided to dedicate an entire week to educating guests, debunking common myths, and developing a more positive attitude towards these reptiles.

Sam Haught, co-owner of Wild Florida, announced, "We look forward to this event all year and this time we're excited to honor those that have sacrificed for our communities. Our company has contemplated how we can give back to those that carried us through the crisis and hope this helps in a small way."

From daily gator jumpathons, alligator and crocodile speed tests, and identifying an alligator's favorite food, these are just some of the highlights guests can enjoy during Gator Week. Be sure to follow Wild Florida on social media for updates, fun polls, educational tidbits, myth-busting stories, and a major announcement regarding their albino alligators! Also, check out www.GatorWeek.com for updates on upcoming activities.

During Gator Week, Wild Florida will offer free admission to first responders, healthcare workers, truckers, and grocery store workers to honor their essential services to the community during the pandemic. Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is only $10 for adults; Florida residents receive a 50 percent discount year-round. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals about Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

