Wild Florida offers a wild new virtual animal meeting experience

KENANSVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time, Wild Florida is offering a virtual animal experience through Zoom. Families and businesses alike can invite a giraffe, camel, bongo, or alligator to their next Zoom call.

From now through June 30, 2020, Wild Florida is offering a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can invite an exotic animal to join their online video call. These 20-minute calls can take place Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the call, guests will be provided with a short educational lesson on the animal but are welcome to ask additional questions. When booking the online video call, customers will simply provide the link to the chat and your favorite Wild Florida animal resident will join in on the fun.

"This isn't your average video call," said Sam Haught, co-owner at Wild Florida. "While families and businesses are all following the state's stay-at-home order, the urge for adventure and fun still exists. We are looking forward to giving this unique opportunity to our fellow animal-lovers who are looking for something fun to do. And we know the animals are just as excited!"

Online video calls can be booked online with one of four animals: Leroy, the giraffe, Crusher, the alligator, Elvis the camel, and a bongo (antelope). To book a call, guests are encouraged to book online through Wild Florida's website at www.wildfl.com .

Wild Florida is the world's only Airboat, Gator & Drive-thru Safari Park. Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010 and focuses on educating individuals on Florida's natural environment through interactive experiences. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

Photos of the animals.

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida

[email protected]

407-957-3135

SOURCE Wild Florida

Related Links

https://www.wildfl.com

