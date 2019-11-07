Wild Ginger Campylobacter Outbreak--The Lange Law Firm Investigating

CORTLAND, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lange Law Firm is investigating a Campylobacter outbreak linked to Wild Ginger. So far, 8 people have confirmed Campylobacteriosis after eating at Wild Ginger Asian Fusion on Main Street between October 18th and October 31st. It is likely more cases may become linked to the outbreak.

"Campylobacteriosis is one of the most common types of food poisoning. Campylobacter infections are serious. They can cause long-term complications, like reactive arthritis and Guillian Barré Syndrome," says Jory Lange, a Campylobacter lawyer.

Campylobacteriosis is one of the most common diarrheal illnesses in the U.S. affecting about 1.3 million people each year. Once Campylobacter bacteria has entered the body, it begins to attack and infect the lining of both the small and large intestines and can also spread to and affect other parts of the body.

Guillian Barré Syndrome is a serious autoimmune disorder that attacks one's nerves.

Reactive arthritis is a painful inflammatory arthritis that affects joints, heels, toes, fingers, and knees. Both can be triggered by a Campylobacter infection.

What Caused the Wild Ginger Campylobacter Outbreak?

Undercooked poultry is the most common cause of Campylobacter infections. Campylobacter can also spread when undercooked poultry comes into contact with other foods.

About the Wild Ginger Campylobacter Outbreak

The outbreak investigation is still ongoing. Wild Ginger has closed its doors for a full sanitization. The health agencies have reported that they will return to the restaurant for an inspection before it reopens. No date has been given at this time.

The Cortland County Health Department recommends that those who have become sick after eating at Wild Ginger report their illnesses right away.

