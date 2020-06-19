Wildbrain Spark Launches Direct Advertising in the US - Charles Gabriel to Lead Sales Efforts

Gabriel brings over 15 years of experience in digital advertising to the role aimed at expanding WildBrain's digital AVOD sales efforts to its current partners, US media agencies and US brands reaching kids and families. Over the course of his career, Gabriel has built and led sales organizations inside major media companies like AOL and Disney and growth-phase startups alike. Gabriel, based in Los Angeles and New York, reports to Jon Gisby, Managing Director, WildBrain Spark.

"WildBrain has secured its position as a leader in premium content for kids and family audiences across linear broadcasting and SVOD, and WildBrain Spark has become one of the segment's largest AVOD networks on YouTube," Gisby said. "Now, we will amplify our AVOD business globally with direct ad sales. Charles' extensive track record is perfect for WildBrain Spark as it enters this new growth phase."

WildBrain Spark is the integrated marketing and digital network within WildBrain, the award-winning entertainment company that owns iconic IP like Peanuts, Inspector Gadget, Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Caillou, and Yo Gabba Gabba!, among others, and produces premium series like Primetime Emmy Award Nominees Carmen Sandiego for Netflix and Snoopy in Space for Apple TV+.

With over 168 million subscribers globally and over 21 million unique monthly viewers in the US, WildBrain Spark has a market-leading position in the kids' space on YouTube, reaching over 40% of kids under 13 in the territory. Its network of over 800 channels and iconic library of characters attracts approximately 4 billion monthly views, with nearly 40% of its total network watch time being on connected TVs, delivering a co-viewing audience of parents and kids. WildBrain also distributes content to ad-supported OTT providers such as Amazon, Roku, Pluto TV, Tubi, and Xumo.

WildBrain Spark provides an unparalleled platform for advertisers to drive audience engagement and amplification of brand messages while at the same time aligning with purposeful and positive programming. Its digital network offers a unique combination of brand-safe premium programming at scale, supported by proprietary analytical tools and the opportunity to create, promote and distribute custom content.

"I'm excited to join WildBrain Spark to lead the growth of US Advertising at the moment when the kids AVOD sector is being shaped, streaming is at its highest, and family connections are more important than ever," said Gabriel. "In the kids and family category, AVOD is essential for brands to reach consumers and WildBrain Spark is uniquely positioned to deliver."

WildBrain Spark was established to bring premier entertainment to kids and families worldwide and works with many major studios, IP owners and toy companies, helping brands such as Fireman Sam, Polly Pocket, Woody Woodpecker, Popeye, LOL Surprize!, and Playmobil to connect with viewers.

About WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark builds brands through the management and creation of preschool and children's entertainment content on platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Video Direct and ROKU. WildBrain Spark's branded YouTube network is one of the largest of its kind, featuring more than 260,000 videos for more than 800 kids' channels in over 30 languages. Every 90 days, one in every three kids worldwide with access to YouTube watches video content on the WildBrain Spark network, which has over 168 million subscribers, and approximately 4 billion views per month.

Connecting kids' content owners and creators with advertisers in the Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVOD) space, the WildBrain Spark network features much of WildBrain's own library of approximately 13,000 half-hours of kids' and family content, including Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Degrassi and Yo Gabba Gabba!, as well as popular third-party brands such as Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Hairdorables and Ben 10.

WildBrain Spark Studios also specializes in the creation of new, original content for its network, such as animated and live-action shorts; toy-play and stop-motion videos; preschool counting and alphabet videos; nursery rhymes and more.

