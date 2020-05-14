Wilden Launches First IoT Enabled Remote Performance Monitoring and Alert System for AODD Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, today announced the introduction of the Wilden SafeGuard™, the industry's first air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump Internet of Things (IoT) enabled remote performance monitoring and alert system.

No matter how comprehensive the maintenance schedule, pump breakdowns and compromised performance are always possible, making it imperative for operators of manufacturing facilities to be familiar with the performance of their AODD pumps. Many pump-performance concerns, including the high cost of downtime, repairs, lost product and product cleanup, can be managed through the advanced monitoring of AODD pumps.

The Wilden SafeGuard all-inclusive pump-monitoring system remotely tracks, records and alerts customers of key performance indicators, such as leak detection, stroke rate and total stroke count of AODD pumps during operation. It provides real-time alerts via SMS or email to indicate any noteworthy change in operations that may be a precursor to or indicators of component failure. To further enhance preventative maintenance plans, Wilden SafeGuard also provides the ability to store maintenance records, helping to identify and monitor patterns. The Wilden SafeGuard solution has been designed to monitor a single pump or a fleet of AODD pumps within one dedicated software system.

The connected Wilden SafeGuard system is composed of a single battery-powered sensor mounted directly onto the pump. This sensor collects and analyzes pump-performance data in real-time and transmits it to a central gateway for encryption and transmission to the Cloud. Once stored on the Cloud, real-time and historic operational information can be accessed by the user anywhere in the world through a secure smartphone app or online portal.

About Wilden Pump and Engineering Company:

Jim Wilden revolutionized the pumping industry when he invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump in 1955. Since that time, Wilden Pump and Engineering Company has been at the forefront of bringing AODD technology into the future by building its extensive infrastructure, knowledge base and intellectual capital. Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paints and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Additionally, Wilden offers the largest selection of AODD diaphragms in the world to ensure your unique application demands are fully met. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, USA, Wilden is part of PSG, a Dover company. To learn more about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

