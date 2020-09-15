Wildfires Not Caused by 'Climate Change,' States Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What was once a beautiful forest in the Pacific Northwest is now smoke already reaching as far as New York. Some towns in Oregon have been completely destroyed. And fiery political darts are being hurled, notes Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP).

For example, Joe Biden has called President Trump a "climate arsonist" and claims that having a "climate denier" in the White House would set more of America ablaze. Trump blames decades of poor forest management.

The history of wildfires in geologic as well as recent time was examined at the 38th annual meeting of DDP in Las Vegas on Aug 15 by independent scientist Willie Soon.

Many factors influence the frequency and intensity of wildfires. These include solar variations and earth-sun orbital variation, extraterrestrial impacts such as meteorites, lightning, animal grazing, and climate (temperature and rainfall). Human-related factors include soil condition, land use, controlled burning, and arson.

A review of the geologic record reveals that bushfires were less intense in Australia during warming events. Its most intense recent fire season was in 1974/75, which was six times worse than 2019/20.

In the U.S., fires have been worsening since 1960, as James Hansen pointed out, but acreage burned in 2017 was only one-fifth of the record set in 1930.

A key factor in recent fires is fuel loading, as environmental rules prevent clearing underbrush, as also explained in DDP's Climate Change IQ project.

In his lecture, now available online, Soon explored methods of predicting future wildfire frequency, as well as examining evidence of remote fire events.

He presented examples of faked sensationalized photographs and distorted scientific data being used to promote the political "climate change" agenda.

"You can do something about fuel and arsonists," Soon concluded. "You can't do anything about the weather. If you cut CO2 emissions to zero, the year 2050 MIGHT be 0.05 degrees Celsius cooler."

