Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer's Steven J. Tripp Admitted as Fellow of American College of Real Estate Lawyers

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Shareholder Steven J. Tripp has been admitted as a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers ("ACREL").

Membership is by invitation only after a rigorous selection process. ACREL's criteria for admission requires a nominee to be "a distinguished real property law practitioner" who not only "enjoys an outstanding reputation for excellence and integrity in the practice of law," but who ACREL finds has "given back" in that he or she has "contributed to a more informed bar or public with respect to matters of real estate law or to the improvement of real estate practice." ACREL was founded in 1978 to promote high standards and ethics for real estate lawyers, as well as educate its members on developments and issues within the real estate practice.

At Wilentz, Mr. Tripp chairs the Land Use group, focusing his practice on all types of land use and redevelopment projects in various industry sectors, including commercial, office, industrial, warehouse, healthcare and residential. He is a former chair of the Board of Directors of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Land Use section and serves as a frequent lecturer and panelist on land use and related topics throughout New Jersey.

Mr. Tripp joins Wilentz Shareholders David Gordon and Anne Babineau as Fellows of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Founded in 1919, Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. has grown into one of the largest law firms in New Jersey offering legal services to businesses, individuals and governmental clients in a wide variety of practice areas. Wilentz is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

Contact: Lynn Tellefsen, 1-732-855-6102, ltellefsen@wilentz.com

SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.wilentz.com

