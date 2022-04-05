Wiliot's Path to Internet of Trillions Accelerates, Scaling with a New Partnering Model

Responding to demand from its tier-one clients, Wiliot taps into existing ecosystem of RTI, Bluetooth beacon/tag and RFID services companies, offering them expanded opportunities to change the way products are made, distributed, used and reused with Wiliot's revolutionary sticker-sized, cloud-connected, battery-free computer.

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose combination of self-powered, stamp-sized computers and cloud-based sensing enables trillions of "things" to communicate with brands, today announced an enhanced Works with Wiliot (WwW) partner program and a series of new ecosystem partners, including Tactical Edge, Sensize, 2Plus, Digipal, Xsights, VisionID, MLINK, Codegate, Blyott, and SATO.

The new Works with Wiliot (WwW) program features all-new matching functionality that connects Wiliot customers – many of the world's largest brands across apparel, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals – with the right ecosystem partner to deploy Wiliot's disruptive technology. The matching model takes into account industry, location, and other needs including level of integration required.

The Works with Wiliot program guides customers through a diverse and increasingly expansive ecosystem to discover and align with the Wiliot partners that possess the right capabilities, expertise, and resources to help them achieve their IoT objectives. The process minimizes research requirements for Wiliot customers and partners, enabling quicker deployment and time-to-results.

By bridging the gap between its customers and partners, Wiliot is poised to accelerate adoption of its Wiliot Platform and IoT Pixel tagging technology across global supply chains in ways that will make them more agile, profitable, and sustainable.

"The industry is evolving from an IoT of billions of expensive things to trillions of everyday things, and the potential for consumers and brands cannot be understated," said Ulrich Nissen VP of Partners & Business Development. "However, the barriers to reaching this Internet of Trillions of Things (IoT2) are no longer technological or production related but ones of ecosystem partnership; no one company can build this IoT2, only a complete ecosystem of leading-edge IoT innovators can do so. That's what we've built with our Works with Wiliot program, which has now evolved to include new functionality to streamline connections and new partners that offer unique products and services for our customers."

The latest partners to join the partner program bring an ability to scale faster than even Wiliot can enable on its own, despite rapid growth funded by the recent Softbank led $200M investment. Specializing in a wide range of markets, these new partners offer solutions that – together with Wiliot and its existing partner-base – enable Wiliot customers to build a complete, fully-networked IoT infrastructure.

One example, Tactical Edge offers customized software and data management solutions that reduce costs, optimize business processes, and extend system lifespans. The company's Total Visibility Anywhere (TVA) application is a real-time supply chain management and monitoring application, enabling organizations to have a precise view of supply, distribution, and transportation activities.

"Wiliot's technology is driving massive growth in the IoT market. This creates a big opportunity for us," said Peter Vitale, Founder and COO of Tactical Edge. "Our skills and product set have been honed over years, providing supply chain visibility with auto-ID technologies that used battery powered Bluetooth technology. All of that experience has proven directly relevant to Wiliot's product, which is built using many of the same standards, but with a much more scalable approach. The best partnerships are based on big opportunities, along with complementary offerings and goals, which is what we have here."

Another example is SATO, one of the industry's leading providers of auto-ID solutions integrating printers, smart labels and more. "Working with Wiliot leverages SATO's expertise in Bluetooth, RFID, vertical applications, and our approach to solving customers' problems with complete systems," said Hiroyuki Konuma, President of SATO Corporation. "We are now starting to enjoy a return on our significant investment in Wiliot's technology, as some of our largest customers are beginning to tap into the experience we have developed as a first mover in this space."

To accelerate onboarding of new WwW partners, Wiliot is also launching its Partner Enablement Kit – which provides current and prospective partners with the tools they need to begin developing with and experiencing the Wiliot platform. The Partner Enablement Kit includes one year of Wiliot Cloud Service; IoT Pixels; bridge devices; gateway devices; a Wiliot Starter Kit; and access to the Wiliot community forum & support portal.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, used, reused, and recycled. wiliot.com

