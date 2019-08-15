Wilkinson Barker Knauer Proudly Announces 22 Attorneys Named "Best Lawyers in America" for 2020

WASHINGTON and DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP (WBK) is proud to announce that 22 attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in the 2020 Edition of "Best Lawyers in America." Additionally, WBK Managing Partner Bryan Tramont and Ray Gifford were named "Lawyer of the Year" in communications law — a designation bestowed to those with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location.

In WBK's Denver office, Ray Gifford (5-year milestone) and Phil Roselli were named "Best Lawyers" in communications law. In Washington, DC, Doc Bodensteiner, Tim Cooney, Christine Crowe, Russ Hanser, Chuck Keller (5), Adam Krinsky, Bill Maher (10), Phil Marchesiello, Larry Movshin (10), Brian Murray, Ken Satten (10), John Scott, Paul Sinderbrand (10), David Solomon (10), Anne Swanson (10), and Cheryl Tritt (15) were named "Best Lawyers" in communications law. Howard Liberman was named "Best Lawyer" in media law. Overall, three WBK attorneys were named "Best Lawyers" in multiple practice areas — Kelly Donohue (communications and copyright law), David Oxenford (10) (communications and media law) and Bryan Tramont (10) (communications and media law).

"WBK prides itself on the depth and breadth of our practice and our record-setting 22 recognized lawyers underscores that success," said WBK Managing Partner Bryan Tramont. "We greatly appreciate this recognition from our peers in the Bar and look forward to continuing to build a premier practice."

The Best Lawyers in America is the oldest peer-review directory for attorneys and has been identifying the top attorneys in a region and practice area since 1983. This edition marks the most Wilkinson Barker Knauer attorneys ever recognized by Best Lawyers as both "Best Lawyers" and "Lawyer of the Year." Those included reflect the firm's strength and depth in the areas of communications, media, energy, and intellectual property law.

Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP, one of the largest law firms in the nation dedicated primarily to the practice of communications and energy law, is ranked as a "First Tier" firm by Chambers USA (Telecom, Broadcast, and Satellite: Regulatory), and Legal 500 (Telecoms and broadcast: regulatory), and is the only firm to be named "Law Firm of the Year" in communications law four times by U.S. News - Best Lawyers (2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019). The firm, with offices in Washington, DC, and Denver, Colorado, advises clients ranging from global Fortune 100 companies to small start-ups in regulatory, transactional, privacy, consumer protection, intellectual property, corporate and litigation matters involving all aspects of communications and energy law, at both the state and federal levels.

