Will China Continue to Lead the World in Box Office Revenue in 2022?

At the same time, China's film box office remains firmly in the top position, having ranked first worldwide for two consecutive years. Due to its continued superior performance amid the pandemic, the Chinese market has received a great amount of attention from filmmakers around the world. In addition, a growing number of Chinese-language films are moving beyond the borders of their home market and benefiting from commercial opportunities on the international stage. On 25th March, Chinese anthology film My Country, My Parents, which has received positive feedback from moviegoers and been a major revenue generator in mainland China, is scheduled to be re-released in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and to make its debut in Europe.