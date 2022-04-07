WILL Interactive Launches New Program to Address Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in the Workplace

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ever growing need to implement best practices, WILL Interactive, creator of online educational interactive movies proven to positively influence behavior, has launched A Brighter Tomorrow, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Suite for Staff and Leadership.

A Brighter Tomorrow Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Suite for Staff and Leadership

A Brighter Tomorrow is a comprehensive learning experience in DE&I that meets employees where they are in an accessible, friendly, and private environment. With a diverse cast and engaging reality-based storytelling, A Brighter Tomorrow guides learners through DE&I concepts in fun and easy to digest short modules. Using WILL Interactive's proprietary Choose Your Own Journey™ learning methodology, users make choices as different characters to experience the professional and personal impacts of DE&I concepts from a variety of perspectives.

A Brighter Tomorrow consists of 16 powerful modules that can be purchased individually or as a full suite for organizations that are seeking to make the greatest impact in their DE&I efforts. The 16 modules focus on the following topics:

1. Unconscious Bias

2. Intention vs. Impact (Sexual Orientation)

3. Neurodiversity

4. Generational Diversity (Finding Commonality)

5. Empathy, Respect, and Listening

6. Disability Awareness (Belonging)

7. Allyship (Gender Identity)

8. Religion

9. Microaggressions

10. Bystander Intervention

11. Privilege

12. Psychological Safety

13. Intercultural Competence (Listening for Leaders)

14. Race & Equity

15. Building Diverse Teams

16. Inclusive Leadership

"Our goal was to create the most effective and comprehensive DE&I training on the market. I am so proud of WILL's team for developing such a groundbreaking product," said WILL CEO, Sharon Sloane.

To learn more, visit: https://willinteractive.com/a-brighter-tomorrow

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL programs cover sexual harassment prevention, unconscious bias, mental health and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 9 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, Mastercard, Mass General Brigham, NIH and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training programs that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

Media Contact:

Brittney Sweeney

301.983.6006

[email protected]

SOURCE WILL Interactive