Will the Two Hispanic Senators Vote to End Legal Employment-based Immigration for All Hispanics? Asks Immigration Attorney Andrew P Johnson

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz are surprisingly silent on S.386 which ends all future employment-based Hispanic immigration, according to immigration lawyer Andrew P. Johnson.

"Silicon Valley has already bulldozed the house in voting for the H.R. 1044 (House version of S.386) which gives virtually all green cards for the next 7 to 10 years to Indian and Chinese backlogged cases. Since 84% of the House voted to end employment-based immigration for all Hispanics, it looks like Silicon Valley donations take priority to end all legal Hispanic employment immigration," he said. "Just like the House version of the bill was fast tracked in July with no debate and ignored by the press, a few days later Senator Michael Lee tried to hotline S.386 to an immediate floor vote without any hearings. Senator Rand Paul was the only senator who stood up against the immediate floor vote due to a minor amendment regarding employment based immigration for nurses."

Johnson said Senator Rubio, who garnered about 50% of the Hispanic vote in Florida for his reelection, did not take any action against a bill that would end legal employment based immigration for all Hispanics for the next 7 to 10 years. Senator Cruz, who received 35% of the Hispanic vote in 2018, claims he is fighting Silicon Valley.

"Apparently, it is not a strong fight since he is allowing Silicon Valley to receive virtually all future employment based green cards for the next 7 to 10 years at the expense of Hispanic employment-based immigration," he said.

"Finally, where is the media? Does anyone find it suspicious that 84% of the House (both Democrat and Republican) voted for? H.R 1044 which is an immigration bill? Immigration is one of the most hotly contested issues in America. Isn't it obvious that 84% of the House are taking orders from Silicon Valley?" Mr. Johnson said.

"The media often claims to be maintaining fairness for immigrants, but does not ask any questions when the House and Senate agree to block all African and Hispanic employment immigration for the next 7 to 10 years. Does anyone find it suspicious that Silicon Valley simply bought (through donations) all employment based green cards for their industry for the next 7 to 10 years?" he said.

"To put it in perspective, if a U.S. company already filed the initial paperwork for a worker in Guatemala and a worker in Ivory Coast, the applicants and their family should be in the United States in the next 10 months. If this bill passes in Senate, both those workers who went through the proper legal process will now have to wait 7 to 10 years to come in the United States. Obviously, the employer is going to withdraw the employment application since a 7 to 10 years as is too long to keep a job open," he said.

"Why is no one asking why Mike Lee is so adamant about getting this bill passed with no debate and no conferences in the Senate? Sponsors of these Bills claim that they are just removing the country quota caps, nothing else. So why do they not try to remove all country quota caps for Diversity Lottery or Family Immigration which would help Mexicans and Filipinos? The reason is simple, Silicon Valley does not have many Filipinos and Mexicans working in the industry compared to Indians and Chinese nationals," he said.

"It would be a nice change of pace of the media could ask the simple questions to Senators Cruz and Rubio: If you are against illegal immigration, do you think it is good policy to end all future Hispanic employment-based immigration?" Mr. Johnson said.

