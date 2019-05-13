Will You Accept This Tote? ABC's 'The Bachelorette' Teams Up with The Infatuation x Postmates for Tonight's Season Premiere on Monday, May 13 at 8 PM ET/7PM CT

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When we look back over the last 100 years, a few big moments stand out - the moon landing, the invention of the internet, and "The Bachelorette."

On the monumental 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering tonight, Monday, May 13 (8:00 - 10:01 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network, Hannah Brown's crown comes off as she begins her journey to find her soul mate from an impressive group of 30 hopeful bachelors.

To celebrate, for the first time ever, ABC is playing matchmaker to restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, and leading on-demand delivery service, Postmates, to ensure fans are equipped to host their best possible Bachelorette viewing parties.

Nationwide, while supplies last, the first 15,000 Postmates users today, May 13, can apply the code: "HANNAHB" for free delivery to celebrate the season premiere of "The Bachelorette."

In select markets across the country, Postmates-featured "Infatuation Approved" restaurants will be the ideal choice for viewing party planning for "The Bachelorette." Today, on May 13, designated restaurants in six cities will deliver a one-of-a-kind, Bachelorette-inspired, reusable tote bag with orders placed via the website and app between 11am until end of day, while supplies last.

Select Cities and Participating Restaurants Distributing Totes Include:

Atlanta : Doc Green's Gourmet Salads, Lee's Bakery, Nakato Japanese Restaurant, Zunzi's

: Gourmet Salads, Lee's Bakery, Nakato Japanese Restaurant, Zunzi's Austin : CoCo's Café, Roppolo's Pizzeria

: CoCo's Café, Roppolo's Pizzeria Chicago : Aloha Poke Co., Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Happy Camper, Homeslice Rosati's Pizza

: Aloha Poke Co., Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Happy Camper, Homeslice Rosati's Pizza Los Angeles : by Chloe, Hollywood Pizza Cafe, Pasta Sisters, Pizzana, Salt & Straw, Slab BBQ, Sweetfin Poke

: by Chloe, Hollywood Pizza Cafe, Pasta Sisters, Pizzana, Salt & Straw, Slab BBQ, Sweetfin Poke New York City : by Chloe, Joe's Pizza, Parm, Sushi Seki, Tacombi, Westville

: by Chloe, Joe's Pizza, Parm, Sushi Seki, Tacombi, San Francisco : Salt & Straw, Tony's Pizza Napoletana

Earlier this year, Postmates and The Infatuation announced a partnership offering Postmates users the ability to search for "Infatuation Approved" restaurants for delivery in select markets on their website and app. "Infatuation Approved" restaurants are selected based on The Infatuation's highest-rated restaurants in local markets. This is the first time the partnership has extended to support a special event.

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABC's hit prime time reality series and pop-culture sensation "The Bachelorette," will celebrate its landmark 15th season with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, and more fireworks, surprises and drama than ever. The series, which has encouraged millions of viewers for over a decade to find their own fairytale romances, follows one lucky woman who is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible Bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal, and will she say yes? Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

For more information on "The Bachelorette," visit ABC.com. Follow "The Bachelorette" (#TheBachelorette) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

