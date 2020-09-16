Willamette Surgery Center Now Offering Highly Advanced Robotic-Arm Assisted Joint Replacement Procedures With Stryker's Mako System

SALEM, Ore., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Surgery Center is the first ambulatory surgery center in Salem, Oregon to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements with Stryker's Mako System. This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.1,2,3,4

Willamette Surgery Center's first surgical procedure with Mako is scheduled for September 21, 2020. Shane Hess, DO, an orthopedic surgeon at Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, will be performing the total knee replacement and says, "Robotic-arm assisted surgery with Mako technology adds a level of precision never before seen in the field of hip and knee replacement. Before even making a single bony cut, we can use the technology to place the implants in a patient specific manner that allows reproducible and predictable balance of the joint every time. Ultimately this will allow Hope Orthopedics of Oregon to provide the very best care possible to our patients at Willamette Surgery Center."

Dr. Mark Dolan, orthopedic surgeon at Hope Orthopedics adds, "With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy. Using a virtual 3D model, Mako allows surgeons to create each patient's surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It's exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements."

"We are proud to be the first surgery center to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area," said Lorissa Addabbo, CEO of Hope Orthopedics and Willamette Surgery Center. "The addition of Mako to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare."

About Willamette Surgery Center: Willamette Surgery Center, located 1445 State Street, Salem, Oregon offers the best in surgical technology in a comfortable environment. We offer both outpatient surgery and minimally invasive surgery to help move patients towards rapid recovery and return back to their lives as quickly as possible.

