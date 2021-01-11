Willenken Recognized as Top Firm to Work for by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, 2020, the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) announced the 2020 "Most Admired Law Firms" List. In this supplement, LABJ distinguishes the most admired and best law firms to work for in the Los Angeles area.

LABJ provides an overview of the outstanding law firms that are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys. To create the list, LABJ considered a combination of the following elements, with many firms scoring high in all the categories listed below:

Company culture

Employee compensation

Benefits

Programs

Diversity and women's initiatives

Work-life balance

LABJ gives a brief report on the firm's workplace philosophy and culture and states that:

"Willenken is an elite minority-owned, majority-women law firm that truly cares about its attorneys and staff. The firm breaths a positive, collaborative, and entrepreneurial environment and offers competitive salaries, benefits and perks, and a positive work life balance. At this diverse firm, lawyers are given the opportunity to gain unparalleled hands-on substantive legal experience in terms of opportunities for trial work, oral argument, case leadership, fostering client relationships, and actively participating in business development initiatives. Willenken believes in and provides real support to developing lawyers as the means to developing the firm, not the other way around."

To read LABJ's "Most Admired Law Firms" Supplement, click here.

